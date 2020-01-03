Dental Biomaterials Market 2019: Worldwide Industry Production, Sales, Share, Future Trends and Forecast 2024

2019 Research Report on Global Dental Biomaterials Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Dental Biomaterials industry.

Key Players: Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals ,Inc. (Japan), Victrex Plc (UK), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Principality of Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), Datum Dental Ltd (Israel), BEGO Medical GmbH (Germany), and Cam Bioceramics B.V (Netherland).

“The dental biomaterials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.”

The global dental biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2023, from USD 6.7 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of7.4% from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in developing countries, and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory and clinical processes are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

“The natural biomaterial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the dental biomaterials market is broadly segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymeric, metal-ceramic, and natural biomaterials.The natural biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developments in the natural dental biomaterials market are highly influenced by the recent developments in the field of nanotechnology, leading to the development of improved dental bone grafts. Moreover, this segment offers significant opportunities to market players due to its low market penetration.

“Technological advancements in the orthodontic brackets expected to drive the growth.”

Based on application, the dental biomaterials market is segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. The orthodontics application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is driven by technological advancements in orthodontic brackets (such as self-ligating brackets), the presence of a large patient base with malocclusions, and the increasing incidence of jaw diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

“APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High growth of this region is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing number of dental professionals, rising incidence of dental diseases, and growing number of tooth repair procedures.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–31%, Tier 2–45% and Tier 3–24%

Tier 1–31%, Tier 2–45% and Tier 3–24% By Designation – C-level–24%, Director Level–47%, Others–29%

– C-level–24%, Director Level–47%, Others–29% By Region – North America–34%, Europe–32%, Asia-Pacific–16%, Latin America–10%,Middle East & Africa–8%

