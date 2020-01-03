Dental Biomaterials Market Drivers, Leading Players like Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, PLANMECA OY

A new research study from Data Bridge Market Research with the title “Dental Biomaterials Market” Insights 2019, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2026 provides an in-depth assessment of the Dental Biomaterials Market including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Danaher, BIOLASE, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, PLANMECA OY, Ivoclar Vivadent, Midmark Corporation, A-dec Inc., Kerr Corporation, 3M, Carestream Dental

Global Dental Biomaterials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.58 billion to an estimated value of USD 11.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Dental Biomaterials Market

Dental biomaterial usually includes resin-based material like ceramic and metallic. Dental biomaterials are used to replace damaged tooth, jawbone or teeth. They usually have high success rate in oral treatment and prevention. They fill cavities and promote healing as well. They are divided into four general categories polymers, ceramic, metals and composites.

Market Drivers

Rising levels of geriatric population globally is driving the market growth

Increasing dental tourism in developing regions and economies is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled professional is restraining market.

Large purchase of the dental biomaterial is restraining the growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc announced the launch of their Geistlich Fibro-Gide made from Type I and Type III collagen. It is a special form of cross linking which will provide elasticity, strength and volume stability and is suitable for soft-tissue augmentation around natural teeth and implants. It will help the dentists to choose desired and optimal thickness for the procedure.

In October 2018, Straumann announced the launch of several new products, including a new two-piece ceramic implant and a mini-implant system. It is made from a high- performance ceramic and is designed for highly esthetic tooth replacement, especially in the esthetic zone. They have added Lifetime Plus Guarantee Program to give confidence and peace of mind to the customers. They are made from Roxolid and have an SLA surface to enhance reliable osseointegration.

