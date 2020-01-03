Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Danaher, Zirkonzahn, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Carestream Dental, LLC

Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to quicker recovery time for patients due to the accurate nature of the implants produced through the CAD/CAM systems.

Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. This Dental CAD/CAM Systems market research report comprises of several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. The report presents the data and information for actionable, newest and real-time market insights which makes it easy to take critical business decisions. With this report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market and healthcare industry.

Leading competitors currently present in the market are 3Shape A/S; ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.; Dentsply Sirona; PLANMECA OY; Zimmer Biomet; Amann Girrbach AG; 3M; Autodesk Inc.; Hexagon AB; Renishaw plc; Dental Wings Inc.; Danaher; Zirkonzahn; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Carestream Dental, LLC; Institut Straumann AG and SHINING 3D TECH.

Dental CAD/CAM (Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing) systems can be defined as a designing and production technology that is used to design the dental implants for use in prosthodontic procedures as well as accurate production of these implants for fitting in patients. Dentists are able to complete the entire procedure with significantly reduced time as the fitting time for these implants are less because they do not require high adjusting of tissues and gums.

Market Drivers and Restraint:

Increased levels of effectiveness and efficiency of dental implants & entire prosthodontis segments with the usage of CAD/CAM systems; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence of cosmetic dental procedures and increasing concerns for oral care and oral hygiene; these factors are expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lack of reimbursement scenario in the cosmetic and dentist procedures along with the high cost of implantation of CAD/CAM systems are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, PLANMECA OY announced the launch of a new chair-side CAD/CAM system termed as “Planmeca PlanMill 30 S”.The product was launched at CDA (California Dental Association) held in California, United States from May 17-19, 2018.

In July 2017, Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of an upgraded version of their CAD/CAM system, “CEREC Software 4.5”. The upgradation helps the dentists to use the system with enhanced ease and apply all of the special effects associated with convenience.

In March 2017, Ivoclar Vivadent AG announced the launch of several new products under their newly formed brand of “Ivoclar Digital” during a press conference held in Cologne, Germany. The new products include a number of CAD/CAM materials, systems.

Segmentation: Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

By Type Chair-Side System Laboratory System

By Scale Complete System Scanners

By Capabilities Inlays & Onlays Veneers Crowns & Bridges Implant Abutment Fixed Partial Denture Full Mouth Reconstruction

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

Market To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global dental CAD/CAM systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

