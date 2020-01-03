Dental Insurance Market 2020 Detailed Analysis of Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Drivers and Forecasting by 2025

Global Dental Insurance Market size projected to scale up by the end of 2025 with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increased demand for proper services and disposable income for oral hygiene is expected to surge the market. Rising awareness of the oral hygiene, keeping teeth and mouth clean and prevent cavities, bad breath, gingivitis became the major influencing factors that aided market to reach newer heights. Tremendously increasing dental awareness campaigns are evident of industry trends gaining higher traction.

Dental insurance emphasize on preventative and regular maintenance of oral health treatments while medical insurance focuses on overall coverage of urgent and unpredictable health ailments. As a result, dental industry revenue and care costs considered healthy than medical costs. Steady increase in healthcare expenditure propelled revenue growth and boosted industry premiums.

Various merge-up and tie-ups with visual and print media for promoting the criticalness of dental health checkup is anticipated to develop significant growth avenues for the market. Government initiatives coupled with large population base favors the growth of dental services in developing economies. There is certain transformation in the delivery model is expected in support of dental service. Arising cases of dental diseases, higher geriatric population and well-established healthcare infrastructure foretells to jack up the demand and supply of dental services. However, growing emphasis on development of dental vaccines to terminate the dental disease reduces the dental insurance market share across the world.

Globally, dental insurance market share currently accounts smaller percentage of Health and Medical Insurance industry. There is a big difference between major healthcare coverage; most of the domestic consumers don’t own a medical insurance while one-third consumers lack dental insurance.

Major key players functioning within the global Dental Insurance market are AXA, MetLife, Humana, Aflac, Delta Dental, Colonial Life, Envivas, CIGNA Dental, Ameritas, MetLife Inc, Aetna, OneExchange and Cigna. Segmentation of dental insurance market on basis of application includes Clinic and Hospital.

Key segments of ‘Global Dental Insurance Market’

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into,

Clinic

Hospital

Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

