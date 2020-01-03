Diaphragm Pumps Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Increasing demand for diaphragm pumps in various chemical industries, development in water, sanitation, and wastewater are major factors that driving the diaphragm pumps market growth across the globe. Rising investments in water management services and oil & gas industry are also some factors driving the global diaphragm pumps market growth over the forecast period. These pumps usually used for the pumping of the fluids by using reciprocating action of the diaphragm. The diaphragm pumps occupy a reciprocating diaphragm and make sure valves that are used for calculating the fluid which comes in and out.

Innovative technologies are one of the leading factors contributing the development of diaphragm pumps market. Likewise, various characteristics of diaphragm pumps such as low maintenance cost, lower downtime, and variable flow control makes diaphragm pumps ideal for a range of applications. Rapid development in diaphragm pumps is one of the major diaphragm market trends, owing to driving the growth of the market in forecast period.

The global diaphragm pumps market is segmented as operation type, end-user industries, application, mechanism, and region. By end-user industries, the market is categorized into food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pulp & paper industry, pharmaceuticals, printing & packaging, and other. By Operation, this market divided into single diaphragm pumps & double diaphragm pumps. Based on application, global diaphragm pumps market is classified as metering and dispensing pumps, fluid press pumps, filter transfer pumps, and water & waste-water pumps. Among these, water & wastewater pumps sector expected to be one of the leading markets for diaphragm pumps in 2018. Some major factors such as, growing population, industrial development, rising importance of wastewater treatment, government policies, and international targets contributing the development of water and wastewater segment.

By mechanism, the market is sub-segmented into air operated and electrically operated. By region, global diaphragm pumps market size is categorized into North America, Central & South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these, the region APAC will estimate near about xx% global diaphragm pumps market share over the forecast period, and will also dominate the diaphragm pumps market throughout the prediction period.

Global diaphragm pumps market key players:

Dover Corporation

Graco Inc.

Tapflo A

Verder Group

Seepex GmbH

IDEX Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

SPX Flow Technology AB

Xylem Inc.

LEWA GmbH

Ingersoll Rand Plc.

Yamada Corporation

Global diaphragm pumps market segmented into:

By Operation

Single Acting

Double Acting

By Mechanism

Electrically Operated

Air Operated

By Application

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

By Region

North America

Canada

S.

Europe

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

Australia

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Central & South America

Argentina

Brazil

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Diaphragm Pumps Market’:

– Analysis of future prospects as well as global diaphragm pumps market trends over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including end-user, application, manufacturing process and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

