Digital Diabetes Management Market Growth, Status, CAGR, Value, Share and 2019-2024 Future Prediction | Medtronic (Ireland), B.Braun (Germany), Dexcom (US), Abbott Laboratories (US) etc.

2019 Research Report on Global Digital Diabetes Management Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Digital Diabetes Management industry.

Key Players: Medtronic (Ireland), B.Braun (Germany), Dexcom (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), Tidepool (US), AgaMatrix (US), Glooko Inc. (US), and DarioHealth (Israel).

“The Global Digital Diabetes Management Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.8%.”

The digital diabetes management market is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2024 from USD 6.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.8%. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions for diabetes management, increasing penetration of digital platforms and adoption of mobile apps for diabetes management, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the digital diabetes management market. However, high device costs and lack of reimbursement in developing countries and the higher acceptance of traditional diabetes management devices are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

“Apps segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product& service, the digital diabetes management market is segmented into devices, apps, data management software & platforms, and services. The apps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high acceptance of mobile apps for remote monitoring is the major factor driving the growth of this market segment.

“Self/home healthcare end-user segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of end user, the digital diabetes management market is segmented into self/home healthcare, hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics, and academic & research institutes. The self/home healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the launch of advanced diabetes management devices for self/home care and the shift of diabetes management from clinical settings to home care, self-administration, and remote monitoring.

“North America is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of connected diabetes management devices and apps, growing demand for technologically advanced solutions such as closed-loop systems, high adoption of remote online coaching services for diabetes management, favorable reimbursement policies, increased acceptance of digital diabetes solutions from payers, rising awareness on self-diabetes management, and government initiatives to promote digital health.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–21%

Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–21% By Designation: C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, and Others–22%

C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, and Others–22% By Region: North America–34%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America–11%,and the Middle East & Africa–10%

In the end, the Global Digital Diabetes Management Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

