Direct Energy Devices Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth

Direct energy medical devices allow accurate energy application to a specific site of surgery, which provides enhanced control over the surgical procedure. Rapid adoption of these devices is attributed to their easily demonstrable benefits such as cost savings for health care facilities, reduction of procedure times in comparison to suturing and the superior ability to cut and seal as against various other alternative technologies such as monopolar energy. Direct energy devices operate through the application of electrical, thermal or kinetic energy.

The global direct energy devices market is categorized as follows:

Application

Aesthetics

Cardiovascular

Gynecology

Orthopedics

Urology

Ophthalmology

Energy type

Electrical

Radiation

Light

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Cryotherapy

Thermal (other than cryotherapy)

Microwave

Hydromechanical

Currently, North America accounted for the majority of the global market share and is followed by Europe due to factors such as high disposable income of consumers and the presence of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies in these regions. Asia-Pacific demonstrates promising growth in the adoption of direct energy devices. Growing economies in Latin America are also expected to show rapid market growth thus enabling a boost in its global market share.

One of the major factors driving the growth of energy based devices market is advancement in surgical techniques thereby allowing minimally invasive surgical procedures to become a technique of choice for surgeons and patients. Other factors fueling the energy based devices market include increasing need for cosmetic treatments in the obese and aging population and the related technological advancements in this field.

Some of the major players contributing to the global direct energy devices market include Aesthera Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Covidien PLC, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sciton, Inc. and Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets