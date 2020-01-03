DNA Vaccine Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators And Forecast To 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global DNA vaccines market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and development in DNA synthesis and increasing aging population are the factor for the growth of this market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DNA vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., GREEN CROSS CORP, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Zoetis, Aldevron, AnGes, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., General Electric, Ichor Medical Systems., VGXI, Inc., Biomay AG, Valneva SE, GeoVax, and others.

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, DNA Vaccine market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The DNA Vaccine market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The DNA Vaccine report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.

DNA vaccine is a technology which is used to which usually uses foreign DNA so that they can encode the protein and encourage the body immune system. It is very useful way to get protection against many infectious diseases. pDNA vaccine technology and pDNA delivery technology are some of the common technology which is used in DNA vaccine. These DNA are available for both human and veterinary use. Increasing cases of infection diseases worldwide is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for effective treatment for infectious disease is driving market

Rapid development in immunology and molecular biology will also propel the market

Increasing cases of HIV, cancer, hepatitis and others will also act as a driver for this market

Rising government investment in DNA vaccines will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Unpredictability related to the regulatory system will restrain the market

Less adoption of DNA vaccines in developing country will also hamper themarket

Global DNA Vaccines Market is Segmented By Types (Human DNA Vaccines, Animal DNA Vaccines), Technology (pDNA Vaccines Technology, pDNA Delivery Technology), Application (Human Diseases, Veterinary Diseases Allergies, Others), End- User (Human Health, Animal Health, Research Application), Therapeutic Indications (Vector Borne Disease, Cancer), Type of Vaccines (Genetic Vaccines, Recombinant Protein Vaccines), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Medigen’s acquired DNA announced the launch of their new vaccine technology iDNA Vaccines which is a combination of the genetic stability of DNA with the live constrict vaccines. They are specially designed to create safe and live attenuated vaccines. This will provide higher level of safety and also no cold chain is required as it can be used in ambient temperature.

In May 2017, AgriLabs announced the launch of their first DNA vaccine platform which is specially designed for food animals. This new vaccine will have ENABL adjuvant technology and will be a stable and low- dose substitute for the animal health industry. It is very suitable to solve problem such as avian influenza. The benefit of ENABL technology is that they don’t use animal-origin material and contain GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) ingredients.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global DNA vaccines market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets