Drones in Metals and Mining Market Analysis and Trends – Industry Forecast 2023

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Drones in Metals & Mining Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Drones in Metals & Mining Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Drones in Metals & Mining Market.

Drone technology has demonstrated a varied range of mining applications from exploration, surveying and mapping to maintaining safety and enhancing security. The popularity of UAVs across the mining industry has grown immensely in recent years, with GlobalDatas survey of more than 200 mine sites showing substantial penetration of drones across regions such as Australasia and Africa. Companies adopting the technology include Rio Tinto, BHP, Anglo American, South32, Ferrexpo. Exxaro Resources, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan, amongst others.

Scope of the Drones in Metals & Mining Market Report:

This report provides how drones technology works, It analyzes its impact on mining industry, It provides specific explanations of how drones could change the way mining companies operate, It offers an analysis of how regulators are likely to respond to the rise of drones.

Reasons to buy the Drones in Metals & Mining Market Report:

– Build an understanding of drones technology and its applications in metals & mining industry, Find out how mining companies are utilizing drones to obtain notable results, identify drone companies, their models, and their mining client portfolio, Key recommendations for mining companies and drone service providers, It identifies key trends in this technology theme, The report analyses the drone value chain by use case, The report also offers a technology briefing, highlighting how drone technology has developed and how it works.

Table of Contents in the Drones in Metals & Mining Market Report:

PLAYERS

TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Application of drones in the mining industry

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Penetration of drones in mining – 2018 mine site survey

Competitive analysis

Timeline

IMPACT OF DRONE TECHNOLOGY ON THE MINING INDUSTRY

Key recommendations for mining companies

Key recommendations for drone vendors

VALUE CHAIN

The hardware layer is a fundamental component in the drone value chain

The software layer is getting increasingly crowded

DaaS providers are the new entrants in the industry

COMPANIES SECTION

Public companies

Private companies

Drone suppliers to the mining sector

Mining companies

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING

Anatomy of a drone

Key technologies within a drone

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

ABOUT GLOBALDATA

