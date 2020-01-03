Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Revenue, Share, Trend, Status, Applications And Regional Outlook Analysis By 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.54 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of developments, advancements along with innovative product launches by the major manufacturers. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are W.H.P.M., Inc.; WATERS; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Abbott; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Sonic Healthcare; bioMérieux SA; Danaher; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Psychemedics Corporation; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Merck KGaA; Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics; Biomedical diagnostics and Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing is a diagnostic method of testing for substance or chemical abuse in individuals by testing the samples such as hair, saliva, urine, blood, breath. This is generally utilized for testing the usage of recreational drugs in the system of individuals so that they can be provided the correct course of treatment and clinical procedure can be undertaken.

Market Drivers

Increasing consumption and trade of recreational drugs worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the usage of products in various organizations to test their employees; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Initiatives undertaken by various organizations and authorities for spreading awareness regarding the drug abuse and products to detect it; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Transformation of laws to legalize the usage of recreational drugs/illicit drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of capabilities of these testing products for the detection of small amounts of special drugs; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, W.H.P.M., Inc. through its affiliate Carehealth America Corporation announced that they had acquired Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc. This acquisition will significantly improve and complement the capabilities and technologies of both organizations leading to additions of product patents, trademarks and copyright.

In February 2018, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Instant-view-plus” multi-drug of abuse urine test. Alfa’s “Driven Flow Technology” utilized in the simple cup DOA (drug-of-abuse) product termed as “Instant-view-plus iFOB”. The clearance has been provided for usage in professional, CLIA-waived, and over-the-counter (OTC) usage. The product is capable of identifying thirteen individual drugs in approximately two minutes offering significant capabilities in comparison to the existing products in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

