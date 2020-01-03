Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) for Smart Vehicles Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast

Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) for Smart Vehicles Market: Introduction

Drinking and driving is a serious public health concern. The Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) system aims to reduce road accidents cases caused by drinking and driving.

The system uses an alcohol detector device that senses a change in the alcoholic gas content in the surrounding air. An alcohol detector is more commonly referred to as a breath analyzer, as it analyzes the alcohol content from the breath.

When a vehice occupant is detected with a presence of alcohol, the DDDA-System immediately locks the engine of the vehicle. This minimalizes the risk of accidents caused by drink and drive cases.

Key Drivers of Global Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) for Smart Vehicles Market

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), USA, approximately 11,000 people lost their lives due to alcohol impaired driving in 2017. According to a WHO report on road accidents, the number calculated on a global level, each year, of people dying owing to drink and drive road accidents is approximately 35% of the total 1.35 million deaths worldwide.

According to WHO, for preventing accidents caused by alcohol-impaired-driving, currently 123 countries in the world have implemented stringent legislation to curb people from drinking and driving

Cops use manual alcohol detection devices that analyses the breath and detect alcohol consumption, and subsequently, penalize the defaulting drivers; however, it is becoming increasingly impossible for traffic-cops to control, measure, and monitor every vehicle movement on the roads

Therefore, it has become imperative for governing and regulatory bodies to leverage the advancements in technology and mandate the use of Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) in vehicles in order to prevent alcohol impaired driving and accidents

All the factors mentioned above propel the adoption of DDDA systems in vehicles

Transportation sector to hold notable share for global Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) for smart vehicles market

Travel and transport companies are responsible for both passengers and the cargo they carry. Transportation industries mandate their vehicle drivers to pass the alcohol detection test before they set off on a journey.

In case a DDDA-System detects a vehicle driver who has consumed alcohol, the system would lock the engine through the engine immobilizer and alert the employer through a message. This would not only prevent a case of alcohol impaired driving, but also catch an errant driver.

DDDAS is automated and does not need human intervention to handle the system. This ease of use is driving the adoption of DDDAS and thereby, boosting the global DDDAS for smart vehicles market.

North America and Europe together to account for significant share of global Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) for smart vehicles market

Legislations enacted by various countries and organizations compel automakers to increase safety features incorporated in their vehicles. For instance, the Government of U.K., UN regulations, EU Standards on Vehicle Safety by European Transport Safety Council, NHTSA, USA, are a few governing authorities that have enacted stringent rules and regulations for drink and drive cases. This, in turn, prompts automakers to install DDDAS in vehicles owing to concerns about public health and safety.

Stringent rules and regulations to prevent alcohol impaired driving are propelling the DDDAS for smart vehicles market in North America and Europe

Key players operating in global Drunk-Driver Detection and Alert System (DDDAS) for smart vehicles market

The global DDDAS for smart vehicles market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the global DDDAS for smart vehicles market are:

QinetiQ North America

Takata Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

