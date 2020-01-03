E-Bike Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “E-Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 19.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 27.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-bike-market/requestsample

E-bikes, or electric bicycles, are bicycles that are equipped with an electric motor and rechargeable batteries, along with pedals, wheels, drivetrain and steering handlebars. These bikes can either be moved by pedaling or can run on rechargeable batteries. They are widely being adopted owing to their ease of operation and as an economical and eco-friendly alternative to other on-road motored vehicles.

The global market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity. Growing consciousness regarding the importance of physical fitness among the masses has increased the uptake of bicycles across the globe. In addition to this, users are making a shift from conventional vehicles to eco-friendly variants such as e-bikes that utilize solar power for charging. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually investing in the development of efficient variants, such as hydrogen-powered bikes, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Rising demand for pedelec or pedal-assisted bikes and favorable government initiatives are some of the other factors further influencing the market growth.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-bike-market

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Mode:

Throttle

Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Drive

Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

Breakup by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Breakup by Design:

Foldable

Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global e-bike market. Some of the major players in the market are Accell, BionX, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Company, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycles, Klever Mobility, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI Co, Continental AG, Prodecotech LLC, Fuji-ta, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Pedego Electric Bikes, Shimano, etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets