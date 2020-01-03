E-waste Disposal Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘E-waste Disposal’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sims Recycling Solutions (United Kingdom),Eletronic Recyclers International (United States),Kuusakoski (Finland),Umicore (Belgium),Waste Management Inc. (United States),Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP) (Canada),Hunan VARY Tech Co. Ltd. (China),Universal Recycling Technologies LLC (URT) (United States),Electrocycling (Germany),Cimelia Resource Recovery Pte Ltd. (Singapore),Veolia (France),Dynamic Recycling (United States),Enviro-Hub Holdings (Singapore),E-Parisaraa (India),Environcom England Ltd (United Kingdom),Sage Sustainable Electronics (United States),Integrated Recycling Technologies, Inc. (IRT) (United States)

E-waste, also called as electronic waste and e-scrap, is the discarded electronic devices or trash generated from broken, surplus and obsolete e-devices. Electronic recycling is the process of recovering various material such as copper, aluminium, gold, silver, plastic, glass, and many others from old devices to use in a new series of products. According to American disposal services, approximately 20 to 50 million metric tons of electronic devices are discarded each year

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Material Recycling, Components Recycling), Source Type (Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment (Computers, Laptops, Mobile Phones, Other), Home Appliances (Refrigerators, Lightings, Television and Other), Other (Medical Equipment, Toys)), Material Recovery (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

New Product Launches with Updated Features and Additional Services

Market Growth Drivers:

A scarcity of Precious Metals

High Rate of Obsolescence of Electronic Gadgets

Increasing Number of Initiatives by Various Organizations Coupled with Formation of Strict Regulatory Frameworks

Restraints:

Low Awareness in Both Developed and Developing Regions Would Slow the E-Waste Management Activities

Less Number of E-Waste Collection Zones

Opportunities:

Ongoing Sale of Electronics Products Worldwide

Challenges:

High Initial Investment

Lack of Proper Infrastructure Especially in Developing Economies



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global E-waste Disposal Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global E-waste Disposal Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global E-waste Disposal Revenue by Type

Global E-waste Disposal Volume by Type

Global E-waste Disposal Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global E-waste Disposal Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

