Enhancement Mode MOSFET Market : Comprehensive Analysis of Factors That Drive Market Growth 2018 – 2025

January 3, 2020
Enhancement-mode MOSFET , is the reverse of the depletion-mode type MOSFET. Here the conducting channel is lightly doped or even undoped and making it non-conductive. This actually results in the device being normally “OFF” or non-conducting when the gate bias voltage is equal to zero. For the n-channel enhancement MOS transistor the drain current will only flow when the gate voltage ( VGS ) is being applied to the gate terminal greater than threshold voltage ( VTH ) level where conductance takes place making and makes it a trans conductance device.

The Enhancement Mode MOSFET market can be segmented on the basis of type ,end use industry and geography. On the basis of type the market can be segmented by two types they are N type and P type. On the basis of end use industry the market can be segmented into four categories those are consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and others. The consumer electronics segment offers the lucrative scope to the industry players, and it is expected to show higher growth in comparison to the other segments during forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market in 2017, owing to the increase in the demand for the semiconductor and power management devices.

Product launch strategy is the most adopted strategy by the major players in the global Enhancement Mode MOSFET market. Moreover, acquisitions & expansion are other prominent strategies adopted by the key players to remain competitive. Various companies have launched new & advanced technology solutions, like silicon-carbide power semiconductor device, TB9150FNG, low-input current driver, & SiC Power MOSFET for the purpose of extending their product portfolio, especially related to Enhancement Mode MOSFET market.

Requirement for compact automation solutions, enhanced efficiency, & durability have increased the rate of adoption of Enhancement Mode MOSFET  in consumer electronics, energy & power, and other applications. Hence, the global Enhancement Mode MOSFET  market is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future, owing to compact size and enhanced durability. However, high implementation cost & current leakage hampers the market growth. Integration of power MOSFET with human machine interface (HMI) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market growth.

The major players profiled in the report are TDK, Fuji Electric, NXP Semiconductors ,Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductors, , Digi-key Electronics, Toshiba Corp., IXYS Corporation, Power Integration, STMicroelectronics, , and Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics Corporation among others.

