Epileptic Anticonvulsants Market – Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

According to the WHO, nearly 80% of epilepsy patients are found in developing regions. However, developed regions are dominant in the global epileptic anticonvulsants market. Currently, North America dominates the epileptic anticonvulsants market, followed by Europe. Highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high level of awareness, high healthcare spending on epilepsy and related treatments, along with availability of skilled professionals to treat epilepsy are driving the North America and Europe epileptic anticonvulsants markets.

The report on the global epileptic anticonvulsants market delivers a snapshot of the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, market forecasts with other statistical data will help key businesses and new entrants in the market to scrutinize the feasibility of the market. Backed by in-depth primary and secondary research, the report on the epileptic anticonvulsants market is an invaluable tool for enterprises in the market.

Overview of the global epileptic anticonvulsants market

Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable condition of the brain which can affect people of all ages. It leads to repeated and unprovoked seizures (convulsions). Anticonvulsants are used primarily to treat epileptic seizures. Epileptic anticonvulsants are also used for neuropathic pain management and treatment of bipolar disorder. Some of the symptoms noticed in a patient before the convulsion occur are visual loss, nausea, strange feeling, headache, numbness in body parts, and racing thoughts.

Some of the drivers of the epileptic anticonvulsants market include growing awareness of the availability of anticonvulsants in the market and patent expiration of many patented drugs. On the other hand, convenient dosage and cost advantage of currently available generic epileptic anticonvulsants are inhibiting the growth of novel therapies in the market. The global epileptic anticonvulsants market is segmented on the basis of the use of epileptic anticonvulsants according to the disorder, type of drugs, and geography.

Even though North America is leading the market, Asia Pacific promises swift growth in the epileptic anticonvulsants market. This is attributed to the growth of the medical tourism industry in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan. Heavy investment and involvement of the Japanese government to enhance infrastructure will boost the Asia-Pacific epileptic anticonvulsants market. Many Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico will demonstrate good growth potential in the epileptic anticonvulsants market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

A detailed profile of the top key players is presented in the report. Some of the key corporations in the epileptic anticonvulsants market include Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), UCB Group, Abbot Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

