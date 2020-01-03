Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market 2020 Analysis and Research Report 2026

The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber market.

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber market is valued at 2987.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3533.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.

Key Players of the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market

Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DowDuPont, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SABIC, Eni, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical, etc.

Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023.

Segmentation by product type:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Jaethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

The regional study of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Table of Contents for Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market Report Includes:

-Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market Analysis by Application

-Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market Forecast.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

