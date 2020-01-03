Expression Vectors Market Analysis, Overview, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast Up To 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global expression vectors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders and other lifestyle associated diseases.Some of the major players operating in global expression vectors market are DNA TwoPointO Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, TAKARA HOLDINGS Inc., New England Biolabs, GenScript, Quest Diagnostics ,Synbio Technologies, Addgene,Inc., BD, OriGene Technologies, Inc., InvivoGen, GeneCopoeia, Inc., ATCC, tebu-bio, System Biosciences, LLC., Sanofi, transOMIC, Genlantis Inc., Macrogen, Inc. and Gene Bridges GmbH among others.

Segmentation: Global Expression Vectors Market

By Host Type

Bacterial Expression Vectors

E. Coli Expression Vectors

Other Bacterial Expression Vectors

Mammalian Expression Vectors

CHO Expression Vectors

Other Mammalian Expression Vectors

Insect Expression Vectors

Baculovirus Expression Vectors

Other Insect Expression Vectors

Yeast Expression Vectors

K. Lactis Expression Vectors

Pichia Pastoris Expression Vectors

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Expression Vectors

Other Yeast Expression Vectors

Other Expression Vectors

By Application

Therapeutic Applications

Industrial Applications

Research Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies

CROS and CMOS

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, LineaRx, Inc., subsidiary of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. announced that they have received various purchase orders, from numerous major developers for its polymerase-chain-reaction produced linear DNA. This drive would increase the interest across the biotech industry for higher-performance alternative to plasmid DNAs which are produced by fermentation in bacteria

In June 2019, Krystal Biotech announced that they have got positive results from Phase II clinical trial of KB103 which is a gene therapy. It has also received the regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for KB103 from FDA. KB103 would help to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa which is a rare and incurable form of epidermolysis bullosa(EB )

Competitive Analysis:

Global expression vectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of expression vectors for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

