Expression Vectors Market Analysis, Overview, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast Up To 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global expression vectors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders and other lifestyle associated diseases.Some of the major players operating in global expression vectors market are DNA TwoPointO Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, TAKARA HOLDINGS Inc., New England Biolabs, GenScript, Quest Diagnostics ,Synbio Technologies, Addgene,Inc., BD, OriGene Technologies, Inc., InvivoGen, GeneCopoeia, Inc., ATCC, tebu-bio, System Biosciences, LLC., Sanofi, transOMIC, Genlantis Inc., Macrogen, Inc. and Gene Bridges GmbH among others.
Segmentation: Global Expression Vectors Market
- By Host Type
- Bacterial Expression Vectors
- E. Coli Expression Vectors
- Other Bacterial Expression Vectors
- Mammalian Expression Vectors
- CHO Expression Vectors
- Other Mammalian Expression Vectors
- Insect Expression Vectors
- Baculovirus Expression Vectors
- Other Insect Expression Vectors
- Yeast Expression Vectors
- K. Lactis Expression Vectors
- Pichia Pastoris Expression Vectors
- Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Expression Vectors
- Other Yeast Expression Vectors
- Other Expression Vectors
- By Application
- Therapeutic Applications
- Industrial Applications
- Research Applications
- By End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies
- CROS and CMOS
- Academic Research Institutes
- Other End Users
- By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, LineaRx, Inc., subsidiary of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. announced that they have received various purchase orders, from numerous major developers for its polymerase-chain-reaction produced linear DNA. This drive would increase the interest across the biotech industry for higher-performance alternative to plasmid DNAs which are produced by fermentation in bacteria
- In June 2019, Krystal Biotech announced that they have got positive results from Phase II clinical trial of KB103 which is a gene therapy. It has also received the regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for KB103 from FDA. KB103 would help to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa which is a rare and incurable form of epidermolysis bullosa(EB )
Competitive Analysis:
Global expression vectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of expression vectors for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
