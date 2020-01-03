Farber’s Disease Drug Market Growth Prospects Analysis, Landscape Analysis, And Future Strategic Planning By 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global Farber’s disease drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with Farber disease are the key factors for market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Farber’s disease drug market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cardinal Health, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Impax Laboratories, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., WOCKHARDT, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Enzyvant and many others

Farber’s disease is also known as Farber’s Lipogranulomatosis or acid ceramidase deficiency which is an ultra-rare inherited genetic disorder characterized by error in lipid metabolism caused by deficiency of ceramidase, an enzyme responsible for breaking down fatty material in our body’s cells. This deficiency of ceramidase occurs due to mutation in the N-Acylsphingosine Amidohydrolase 1 (ASAH1) gene responsible for making an enzyme called ceramidase. The deficiency of this enzyme may results in cell abnormalities and organ system dysfunction which will affect the joints, liver, throat, tissues and central nervous system.

According to the stats published in the Orphanet, it was identified up to 200 cases diagnosed with Farber disease worldwide. The certain toxin and change in environment have largely contributed to the rising prevalence of Farber disease and accelerating the demand of novel therapies which further helps in the market growth.

Global Farber’s Disease Drug Market is Segmented By Type (Classical Variant of Farber Disease, Intermediate or mild Variant of Farber Disease, Neonatal-Visceral Variant of Farber Disease, Neurological Progressive Variant of Farber Disease, Combined Farber and Sandhoff Disease Variant and Prosaposin Deficiency), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Route of Administration Type (Oral and Injectable), Distribution Channel Type (Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders, Retailers and Others) End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

