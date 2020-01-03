Fish Boxes Market Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures

Fish Boxes – Market Overview:

In recent years, there has been an increase in the usage of fish boxes and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Fish boxes are used for the storage and transportation of fresh and frozen fishes. All fish boxes are designed to keep in mind the required amount of water resistance, strength, and insulation to meet the physical requirements of the supply chain. Fish boxes are the best packaging solution for maintaining the cold chain. Cold chain management is a technique for protecting the foods from degradations. In this technique constant temperature is maintained until the product is used.

The seafood degrades very fast because a lot of bacteria presents in the skin, and gills of fish. This produces high demand for cold chain management during transportation and storage of fish, which raise the demand for fish boxes those provide the favourable environment for the storage and transportation of fish. Fish boxes available with some extra features such as a highly sophisticated drainage system which allows substances such as blood, slime, fish oil and melted ice to flow directly out of the box through the drainage channels. Thus, it helps in preservation and protects freshness and quality of the product for a longer time.

Fish Boxes – Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for fish boxes market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of fish boxes is the growing consumption of fish because it is one of the rich sources of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, calcium, zinc and irons.

The rising demand for lightweight fish boxes is key trends that will contribute to the growth of the thermocol fish box in near future. Due to increasing awareness about the environment and give importance to the utilization of renewable resources increase the demand of corrugated cardboard or solid board boxes in upcoming years. This lightweight fish box is highly demanded by the retailer because it helps in reducing storage space while the product is delivered. Increasing e-marketplace may affect the fish boxes market positively during the forecast period.

Fish Boxes – Market Segmentation:

The fish boxes market is segmented on the basis of raw material, and capacity.

On the basis of raw material type, the fish boxes market is segmented into –

Corrugated cardboard and solid board

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Others

Thermocol

On the basis of capacity, the fish boxes market is segmented into –

Up to 20 kg

20 to 40 kg

40 to 60 kg

Above 60 kg

Fish Boxes Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the fish boxes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to dominate the market collectively. North America and MEA fish boxes market is expected to grow in the near future. Alternatively, many fish boxes suppliers and competitor companies are investing in Asia Pacific to tap the growing demand and potential. Several packaging companies are focusing on developing fish boxes with efficiency, high precision, and process control to serve the growing demand. Asia Pacific is the prominent consumer of the fish products so it may be the biggest market of fish boxes. India and China have expected the significant growth in market volume share as the rise in the retail sector in these regions. Asia Pacific has the largest regional market for fish boxes, owing to high demand from food and beverage industry.

Fish Boxes Market – Major Players:

Few of the major players identified across the globe in the fish boxes market are Smurfit Kappa, Craemer UK Ltd., Bonar Plastics Ltd., STYRO Insulation Material Ind., BPF EPS Group, Leiper Associated Packaging Limited, Styropack Uk Ltd., Heathpak Ltd., Haldia Thermopack Pvt. Ltd., New Kartiki Thermo Pack. etc.

