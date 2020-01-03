Foundry Machinery Market – Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

Casting is one of the basic processes of modern machinery manufacturing industry.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The global Foundry Machinery market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foundry Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foundry Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Foundry Machinery in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Foundry Machinery manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Inductotherm Group

Buhler

Norican Group

L.K Group

Loramendi

Sinto

Laempe

ABM

Toshiba

Yizumi

Frech

ABP Induction Systems

UBE Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Metal Casting Machine

Metal Molding Machine

Continuous Coating Machine

Die Casting Machine

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Agricultural

Power Systems

Home & Kitchen

Infrastructure

Machinery and Engineering

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Foundry Machinery

1.1 Definition of Foundry Machinery

1.2 Foundry Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Foundry Machinery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Metal Casting Machine

1.2.3 Metal Molding Machine

1.2.4 Continuous Coating Machine

1.2.5 Die Casting Machine

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Foundry Machinery Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Power Systems

1.3.5 Home & Kitchen

1.3.6 Infrastructure

1.3.7 Machinery and Engineering

1.4 Global Foundry Machinery Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Foundry Machinery Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Foundry Machinery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Foundry Machinery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Foundry Machinery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Foundry Machinery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Foundry Machinery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Foundry Machinery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Struc

Continued….

