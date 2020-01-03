Fruit Drinks Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Coca-Cola, Tang, Campbell Soup

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Fruit Drinks’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Coca-Cola [United States],Dole [United States],Lotte [South Korea],Tropicana [United States],Nestle [Switzerland],Tang [United States],Huiyuan [China],Coconutpalm [China],Uni-president [Taiwan],Nongfuspring [China],Jeper SA [Peru],Beijing Huiyuan Beverage and Food Group Co., Ltd. [China],Birdseye Dairy, Inc. [United States],Campbell Soup Company [United States],Del Monte Foods, Inc. [United States],Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. [United States],Mott’s LLP [United States],Dhler Group [Germany]

Fruit drinks are extracted from fruits and preserved as drinks in such a way to increase its shelf life. Amid changing lifestyle, these beverages are gaining traction as they provide various nutritional benefits. Growing demand puts the onus on manufacturers to launch innovative products to stay competitive in the market. Also, increasing focus towards healthy life coupled with rising disposable income is expected to propel the very market in foretasted year.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Nectars, Juice drinks, Concentrates, Powdered Juice, Others), Application (Commercial consumption, Household consumption, Other), Distribution Channel (Hyper/Supermarket, Independent Stores, Online Sales, Others), Flavor Type (Oranges, Apple, Lemon, Mango, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Focus on Green Packaging

Growing Demand for Innovative and Varying Flavors

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Health Awareness Among Consumers

Increasing Consumption Among Children and Medically Ill Patient

Restraints: Presence of High Sugar Content and Artificial Substances

Premium pricing of Some Fruit Drinks

Opportunities: Rising Disposable Income of People in Emerging Countries

Versatility in Terms of Products Innovation

Challenges: Chances of Counterfeit Products

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Fruit Drinks market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Fruit Drinks various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Fruit Drinks Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Fruit Drinks Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Fruit Drinks Revenue by Type

Global Fruit Drinks Volume by Type

Global Fruit Drinks Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Fruit Drinks Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Fruit Drinks market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Fruit Drinks market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Fruit Drinks market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

