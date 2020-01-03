Fundraising Software Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Fundraising Software’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Salesforce.com, Inc.(United States),Neon One, LLC (United Sates),Blackbaud Inc.(United States),Salsa Labs, Inc. (United States),MemberClicks, Inc. (United States),GrowthZone, Inc. (United States),DonorView Inc. (United States),Intuit Inc. (United States),Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India),Giveffect Inc. (United States),GiveGab, Inc. (United States),Wikando GmbH (Germany)

Many nonprofit organizations use fundraising software to manage funding processes. Its key objective is to attract as well as retain donors, & to confirm their loyalty & continuous financing. Various types of fundraising campaigns can be performed online over social media and email campaigns, as well as during live events. Fundraising software users need to track the competence of any fundraising initiative so as to develop long-term relationships with donors. Fundraising software incorporates with payment or accounting solutions for financial transactions processing. Similarly, it may need integration with nonprofit CRM or donor management solutions, while these features are not comprised in the fundraising software. Increasing demand from NGOs to build awareness for their missions, and raise millions is the factor that drive the growth of the global fundraising software market over the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Donor database Management, Fundraise, Grants Management, Volunteer Management), Application (NGOs, Businesses, Charitable foundations, Governmental agencies), Deployment Model (On premises, On cloud), Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Others)



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand From NGO’S To Build Awareness For Their Missions, And

Raise Millions

Increasing Inclination Of Donors For Using Online Platform

Restraints:

Security And Piracy Concerns

Opportunities:

Growing Opportunities from Emerging Markets

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

