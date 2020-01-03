Gas Analysis Systems Market Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2028

Gas Analysis Systems Market Introduction

Gas analysis systems are used to monitor or analyze various chemical gases present in the product or sample. It helps in identifying the gas and also provides information on the quantity, displaying in the numerical or graphical form. The standard gas analysis system includes sample probe, line, filter, gas conditioning system including pump, cooler, and calibration gas system, and series of gas analyzers. Industries across sectors are deploying gas analysis systems to record and report required emission data.

Manufacturers in the gas analysis systems market are focusing on providing high quality analyzers including continues gas analyzers, gas chromatographs, gas, flame, and toxic detectors, and combustion analyzers. Companies are also providing customized solutions, installation, and aftersales service for gas analysis systems across industries including power plants, chemical, food processing, and other industries.

Gas Analysis Systems Market- Competitive Landscape

Figaro Engineering Inc. has introduced refrigerant gas sensor known as TGS2630 and new pre-calibrated gas sensor FCM2630 for A2L refrigerant leak detection.

QED Environmental Systems has acquired Huberg, safety instrumentation systems manufacturer based in Italy. Laser One product, a professional system used for detection and localization of methane gas leaks using laser technology is one of the Huberg product among various products that have been acquired by QED.

Trolex Ltd.

Founded in 1959, Trolex Ltd. is located in the UK. The company manufactures gas detection, condition monitoring, and strata management solutions. It also provides monitoring and protection systems including wireless gas detection, environmental monitoring, and personnel tracking systems along with personal and portable gas detection products.

Enerac Inc.

Founded in 1979, Enerac Inc. is located in the US. The company manufactures industrial instruments and portable combustion and emission analyzers. The company introduced its first automated combustion analyzer in 1979. Since then the company has launched various products for accurate measurement of emissions based on the sensor technology.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Established in 1957, Testo SE & Co. KGaA located in Germany. The company provides measuring solutions and instruments for air conditioning, refrigeration, and environmental technologies, and products for industrial applications, for fuel gas analysis, and for control of indoor air and food quality. The company also manufactures variety of measurement solutions for emission control, ventilation, air conditioning, and building technology.

California Analytical Instruments Inc.

Established in 1982, California Analytical Instruments Inc. is located in the US. The company manufactures gas analyzers and systems for use in environmental, health and safety, process, industrial, and automotive emission measuring applications. It also provides specialty products, landfill systems, and mobile source emission products.

Gas Analysis Systems Market Dynamics

Stringent Emission Standards on Industries Driving Demand for Gas Analysis Systems

Gas analysis systems are widely used in various industries to comply with strict emission regulations. These systems help industries to collect the data and report emission data. Manufacturers are focusing on developing highly accurate and reliable gas analysis systems for plants and factories. Continues gas analysis systems offering continues monitoring of various gases are finding wide application in industries for exhaust gas measurement such as measuring emission from electric power generation plants.

Owing to the permanent exposure to the sample gas in industries, companies are especially focusing on advanced sample conditioning components in continues gas analysis systems. Among various industries, oil and gas industry is using gas analysis systems on a large scale to monitor hydrocarbon mixtures and possible presence of toxic gases. Nowadays, wastewater treatment is also used as a platform to produce biogas, this is driving demand for gas analysis systems in wastewater treatment facilities to check the quality of the generated biogas.

Emergence of Smart Sensor Technology Adding to the Growth of Gas Analysis Systems Market

Smart sensors are being integrated into gas analysis systems to minimize downtime, simplify system maintenance, and provide real-time data. Smart sensors also provide updated information on the status of gas analysis systems and also offer system data which is remotely accessible. One of the key benefits influencing use of smart sensors in gas analysis systems is its ability to remotely monitor fault condition and provide real-time status information, thereby, facilitating quick identification of fault, minimize downtime, and take action before failure occurs. Meanwhile, research and development activities for developing smart sensors with self-diagnostics and repair capabilities are also going on.

Apart from smart sensors, various technologies such as infrared gas analysis, tunable diode laser spectrometers, process gas chromatographs, dust monitoring, and continues emission monitoring systems are also finding wide application in various industries depending on the requirement.

High Cost and Technical Issues to Restrain Gas Analysis Systems Market Growth

High cost of gas analysis systems including initial investment and maintenance cost is the major challenge hampering the adoption of gas analysis systems, especially in the small and mid-size companies. Owing to the analysis of different gas mixture, gas analysis system can sometimes face technical issues where system fails to differentiate between gases and provide accurate data. Hence, gas conditioning components are being provided with gas analysis systems to prepare the sample for testing and ensure that gas analysis system is not damaged. However, conditioning may sometimes change sample gas properties resulting in difference between actual processed and sample gas, thereby, resulting in an error in the analytical information provided by gas analysis system.

Gas Analysis Systems Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the gas analysis systems market is segmented into

Portable

Fixed

Based on the end-use industries, the gas analysis systems market is segmented into

Chemical and Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater

Others

