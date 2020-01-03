Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2020 Outlook -Shell, Oryx GTL, PetroSA, OLTIN YO’L GTL, Chevron

The global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market is valued at 52 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 67 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

The Global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Gas to liquids (GTL) is a refinery process to convert natural gas or other gaseous hydrocarbons into longer-chain hydrocarbons such as gasoline or diesel fuel. Methane-rich gases are converted into liquid synthetic fuels either via direct conversion using the new GasTechno non-catalytic gas-to-liquids process that converts methane to methanol in one step. Or via syngas as an intermediate, for example using the Fischer Tropsch or Mobil processes.

GTL Diesel accounts for more than 68% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. GTL Naphtha is much fewer than GTL Diesel.

Major Players in Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market are:

Shell, Oryx GTL, PetroSA, OLTIN YO’L GTL, Chevron, and Other.

Most important types of Gas-to-liquid (GTL) covered in this report are:

GTL Diesel

GTL Naphtha

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market covered in this report are:

Fuel Oil

Lubricating Oil

Process Oils

Other

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Influence of the Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market report

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market.

–Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market.

