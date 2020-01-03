Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinoma Treatments Market Development, Trends, Segmentations Analysis

Gastroesophageal (GE)junction carcinoma is a type of cancer thatdevelops between the esophagus and the tube that connects the stomach with the mouth. This type of cancer begins when carcinogens such as, alkylating agents or chemical particles enter in the esophagus or stomach. Alcohol consumption and tobacco smoking some of the major causes associated with gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Prime symptoms of gastroesophageal junction carcinoma include weight loss, chest pain, fatigue, indigestion and dysphagia (difficulty to swallow food but comfortable with liquid). The symptoms of this condition are discovered on one to six month after the beginning of cancer. People with 60 to 70 years of ageand above are more prone to get this form of carcinoma.

Treatmentsfor gastroesophageal junction carcinoma depends on the patient’s health condition and the stages of carcinoma. Following are the common treatment option for this cancer:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Combination therapy(radiation and chemotherapy)

Laser or photodynamic therapy

The global cancer treatment market is witnessing a rapid growth in Gastroesophageal Junction Carcinoma with the increase in the geriatric population worldwide and their high susceptibility to GE junction cancer. In June 2012, the American Geriatrics Society reported that about 30% of the American population were aged sixty five and above.High treatment cost associated with GE junction cancer is reported to be a major factor which will hinder the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America leads the global GE junction carcinoma market and is followed by Europe with the increase in awareness among the general population and technological developments in available treatments. However, high prevalence rate accounts Asia-Pacific (especially China) as an emerging growing market for GE junction carcinoma.

Some of the market players in this industry include, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, MedImmune, LLC, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

