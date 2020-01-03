Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market Offering Solutions, Application, Services And Industry Growth 2019-2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of GPC and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market are WATERS, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Tosoh, Schambeck SFD GmbH, S.A, J2 Scientific, Gilson Incorporated., LCTech GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Lucideon Limited, PSS Polymer Standards Service GmbH, KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, SHOWA DENKO KK, Wyatt Technology Corporation. and others.

Gel permeation chromatography (GPC) is a kind of size exclusion chromatography whose main function is separates the analyses according to their size. They are widely used to analyse and understand the performance of the polymer. It is mainly used to determine the overall weight distribution of the polymer. Analytical systems and clean- up systems are common types of the GPC. Mainly, clean up systems are used in the complex samples as a sample preparation process.

Market Drivers

· Requirement of small amount mobile phase will drive market growth

· Availability of well-defined separation time in GPC will also propel growth

· Its ability to set flow rate will also drive the market growth

· Ability to provide result in short span of time will enhance the market growth

Market Restraints

· Need of filtrations every time before using to avoid dust and other particles is restraining the market

· Narrow quantity of peak resolving capacity due to the short amount of GPC run will restrain market

Global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market is Segmented By Product (Detectors, Systems), Application (Salts & Amino Acids Separate from Proteins, Fractionation & Purification of Proteins Polysaccharides & Nucleic Acids, Other), Type (Analytical Systems, Clean-up Systems), End-Users (Academic Institutions, Chemical and Biochemical Companies, Government Agencies, Other), Temperature (Ambient Temperature, High Temperature), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

· In September 2017, Showa Denko announced the launch of their new analytical columns Shodex which consists of GPC HK-401, GPC HK-405 and GPC HK-HFIP404L, which is specially designed for gel permeation chromatography. The main aim of the launch is to increase the accuracy of the material in different molecular weights. It is very suitable for the medicine manufacturer and biochemistry

· In October 2016, Wyatt Technology announced the launch of their new intrinsic viscosity detectors, ViscoStar III which has the ability to determine size, molar mass of different types of the molar molecules. This can be used with multi-angle light scattering (MALS) detectors and gel permeation chromatography. It will increase the chemical stability and sensitivity of other GPC viscometer

Competitive Analysis:

Global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

