Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Future Of Research Technology Outlook 2020-2026 – IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix

In 2020, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size was US$ 360.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1372.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report: (Exclusive offer upto 30% )

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01021679773/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?Mode=94&Source=MS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become integral part of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.

Key Players of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market:

IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, DTN.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market: Segmentation by Product

Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market: Segmentation by Application

Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 42.96% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.67%.

Key Highlight The Report :

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture to 2026.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026.

Full Customization of Report :

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01021679773/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=94&Source=MS

Table of Contents:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top 5 and 10 companies.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This part of the research study shows how different application segments contribute to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers complete forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Upstream Raw Materials: The report provides analysis of key raw materials used in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, manufacturing cost structure, and the industrial chain.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Appendix: Here, we have provided a disclaimer, our data sources, data triangulation, market breakdown, research programs and design, and our research approach.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets