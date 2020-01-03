Global Beer Market – Industry Insights, Top Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2026

To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Beer market, the report begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Beer industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Beer market.

Throughout, the Beer report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Beer market, with key focus on Beer operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Beer market potential exhibited by the Beer industry and evaluate the concentration of the Beer manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Beer market. Beer Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Beer market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.

To study the Beer market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Beer market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Beer market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.

To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Beer market, the report profiles the key players of the global Beer market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Beer market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Beer market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Beer market.

The key vendors list of Beer market are:



Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery

SABMiller Plc.

Diageo Plc.

Bear Republic Brewing

Mopa Breweries, Ltd.

Carlsberg Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Bature Brewery

Heineken N.V.

United Breweries Group (UB Group)

Intafact Beverages Limited

Boston Beer Company

Guinness Nigeria

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

On the basis of types, the Beer market is primarily split into:

Strong Beer

Light Beer

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Hypermarkets/supermarkets

On-trade

Convenience stores

Independent retailers

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

The global Beer market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Beer report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Beer market as compared to the global Beer market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Beer market will fare in each region during the forecast period.

