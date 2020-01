Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Forecasts 2020 to 2025: By Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market, By Type (Bipolar I, Bipolar II, Cyclothymia), Drug Class (Anticonvulsants, Antianxiety, Mood Stabilizers, Antipsychotic, Antidepressant), Mechanism of Action (Monoamine oxidase inhibitors, Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, Beta blockers, Tricyclic antidepressants, Benzodiazepines), Treatment (ECT, TMS, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

With the rise of stress among the adult population of the world, Bipolar Disorder are on the rise and the unmet need to diagnose or treat the disease is causing the market to research, develop and innovate new ways. This surge will make the market rise at a CAGR of 2.5%, from its initial estimated value of USD 4.38 billion in 2017 to USD 5.34 billion by 2025.

Few of the major competitors currently working on the Bipolar Disorder Treatment market are

GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Janssen Global Services LLC.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

ALLERGAN,

Novartis AG,

AbbVie Inc.,

AstraZeneca,

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Abbott,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Market Drivers:

Government support and awareness programs organized are increasing the detection and diagnostic capabilities of the industry, increasing the market share and growth

Advancements in combination drugs and therapeutic market is one of the major reasons for the growth of the industry

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with therapies for its treatment are one of the major factors halting the market growth

Many of the patents are expiring for the blockbuster drugs in the market, and are therefore causing the market to be flooded with generic drugs, this factor will seriously cutoff the market growth

Segmentation: Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market

By Type Bipolar I Bipolar II Cyclothymia

By Drug Class Anticonvulsants Antianxiety Mood Stabilizers Antipsychotic Antidepressant

By Mechanism of Action Monoamine oxidase inhibitors Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors Beta blockers Tricyclic antidepressants Benzodiazepines

By Treatment ECT (Electroconvulsive therapy) TMS (Transcranial magnetic stimulation) Others (Psychotic therapies)

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates



Competitive Analysis:

The Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bipolar disorder treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

