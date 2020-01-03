Global Black Seed Oil Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2026

Black seed oil extracted from the nigella plant and contains essential amino acids which are combined to make the whole protein. Black seed oil is widely used in personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical, flavouring & dressing, and other applications in the market. The black seed oil contains thymoquinone, which is a rich source of antibacterial, antioxidant, and antiviral. It holds major nutrients such as calcium, vitamin B1, iron, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, folic acid, copper, zinc, and phosphorous.

The growing preference of consumers towards the usage of natural ingredients and rising demand for black seed oil-based products is the key driver of the global black seed oil market. The health and skin benefits such as improves asthma and other respiratory issues, balance the immune system, reduce liver and kidney disease, helps in regulating blood sugar levels, promote healthy cholesterol levels, helpful in battling fungal infections and candida in the digestive system, strengthen skin, increase hair growth and also act as a useful remedy against scars will further enhance the growth of the global black seed oil market. However, fluctuating prices of raw material, health problems related to digestion such as vomiting and stomach upset and lack of awareness among the consumers regarding the usage of black seed oil-based products and selection of alternatives are the restraint of the global black seed oil market.

Request for Sample Report – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-black-seed-oil-market/sample-request

Asia-Pacific region represents a high market growth for global black seed oil and expected to grow at a considerable growth rate due to the growing plantation of the nigella plant in the region. The demand in China is expected to have a positive impact on the growth due to growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits with the adoption of a healthy diet routine in the global black seed oil market. Europe is projected to grow due to the usage of natural ingredient-based cosmetics and personal care products which will boost the global black seed oil market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include The Blessed Seed, Z-Company, Hab Shifa, Amazing Nutrition, Organika Health Products Inc., Complete Organics, Kerfoot Group, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Sabinsa Corporation, Safa Honey Company, among others.

Request for Customization – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-black-seed-oil-market/request-for-customization

The global black seed oil market has been segmented on the basis of form, application, end-users, and key geographies. Based on form, the market is segmented into capsule and oil. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical, flavoring & dressing and others. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into online stores, supermarkets, specialized stores, and others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global black seed oil market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global black seed oil market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-black-seed-oil-market/

About GMI Research

GMI Research is a market research and consulting firm which provides research-based solutions to business executives and investment professionals so that they can make right business & investment decisions faster based on real facts. We help business leaders through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition.

GMI Research’s leadership team with extensive experience in research and consulting together with our research and domain expertise creates a strong value proposition to create solutions that addresses our clients business problems and add significant value to long lasting relationship.

The company provides syndicated research report, customized research, sales enablement research, data analytics and KPO (knowledge process outsourcing) service for Electronics & Semiconductors, Information Communication and Technology, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics and Chemical industries.

Our analysts and consultants who are passionate about research and consulting are recruited from renowned local and global universities and have worked with the leading local and international organizations.

Media Contact

Company Name: GMI RESEARCH

Contact Person: Sarah Nash

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +353 1 442 8820

Address: Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate

City: Dublin

State: Dublin

Country: Ireland

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets