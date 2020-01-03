Global C-Arms Market Is Thriving With Major Players Ecotron, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Hologic Inc., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group

Global C-Arms Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global C-Arms Market, By Type (Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms), Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel), Application (Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neuro Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urology, Pain Management, General Surgery, Others) End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres, Speciality Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AADCO Medical, Inc., Assing S.p.A., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Canon Inc., Ecoray, Ecotron, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Hologic Inc., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group, ITALRAY, MS WESTFALIA GMBH, Shimadzu Corporation STEPHANIX MEDICAL IMAGING SOLUTIONS, Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., Ziehm Imaging GmbH., Others.

A C-arm is an imaging scanner intensifier. It is based on X-ray technology and is majorly used in operating rooms of clinics and hospitals. The c-shaped arm is used to connect the X-ray detector and the X-ray source to each other which is what gives it the name. The device provides real-time high-resolution X-ray images, allowing the physician to make any corrections that may be required by monitoring progress at any point during the operation. The c-arm consists of an X-ray source (generator) and a flat panel detector or an image intensifier. The c-shaped arm allows movement in all directions so that images of the patient can be taken from all directions. The X-rays from the generator penetrate the body of the patient and the image intensifier converts the X-rays into images that are shown on the c-arm monitor. Prior to using modern flat-panel detectors, analog image intensifiers were used.

Segmentation: Global C-Arms Market

The global c-arms market is segmented into five notable segments such as type, technology, application, model type and end user

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed c-arms and mobile c-arms. The mobile c-arms is further segmented into mini c-arm, full size c-arm, 2D mobile c-arm and 3D mobile c-arm. Mini c-arm is sub segmented into mini C-arm with pulsed fluoroscopy and mini C-arm with continuous fluoroscopy. In 2018, mobile c-arms segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Siemens Healthineers conducted a conference at Deutsche Gesellschaft für Thoraxchirurgie where it showcased various products including ARTIS pheno which is a floor mounted robotic C-Arm. This will help penetrate into the C-Arms market and provide more options for their customers.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into image intensifiers and flat panel. In 2018, image intensifiers segment is growing at a specific CAGR. However flat panel segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Siemens Healthineers introduced Cios Alpha1 at Charing Cross International Symposium for vascular and endovascular procedures. This helped them penetrate deeper into the C-Arm market and strengthen their product portfolio.

On the basis of model type, the market is segmented into floor mounted and ceiling mounted. In 2018, ceiling mounted segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March, Siemens Healthineers introduced Cios Select1’s new version at the 2018 Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology (ECR). This helped the company expand their product portfolio and strengthen their customer base.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic and trauma surgeries, gastro intestinal surgeries, neuro surgeries, urology, pain management and others. In 2018, orthopedic and trauma surgeries segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Canon Medical Systems Corporation announced the showcasing of their latest Ultra-High Resolution research-enabled MRI System, at the ISMRM-ESMRMB 2018 Joint Annual Meeting held in Paris.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and diagnostic centers. In 2018, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2017, Hologic Inc. introduced Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm extremities imaging system at the 2017 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual conference in Chicago. This will help surgeons to see the micro fractures and trabecular details in the bone clearly and help them treat fractures easily.



Product Launch:

In 2018, Siemens Healthineers introduced Cios Alpha1 at Charing Cross International Symposium for vascular and endovascular procedures. This helped them penetrate deeper into the C-Arm market and strengthen their product portfolio.

In 2017, Hologic Inc. introduced Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm extremities imaging system at the 2017 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual conference in Chicago. This will help surgeons to see the micro fractures and trabecular details in the bone clearly and help them treat fractures easily.

