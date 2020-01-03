Global Dairy Alternatives Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Dairy alternatives are prepared from dairy-free milk and obtained from various plant-based sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut, and others. It contains calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients which is vital for the development and growth of the body. There is a different range of food and beverages derived from the sources in the market.

The rising concern regarding lactose intolerance among individuals and the health-conscious population has led to an increase in the demand for dairy alternatives worldwide. The primary factor that is responsible for the growth of the global dairy alternative market is the increasing number of allergic dairy consumers. Moreover, the growing popularity of veganism and health benefits associated with dairy alternatives such as less risk of heart disease, reduce cholesterol level, diabetes controls, gastrointestinal diseases, among others are also key drivers that boost the market growth of dairy alternatives. Even, the consumer is more focusing on nutritional values, including low calories, high proteins, and vitamins offered by dairy alternatives will further expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. However, variations in the price of raw materials and manufacturers are facing challenges in innovating dairy substitute products with low cholesterol and fat are the factors which will hinder the growth of the global dairy alternatives market

Various notable players operating in the market, include Danone S.A., Blue Diamond Growers, Sunopta, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Hain Celestial Group, Eden Food, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Nutriops S.L., Valsoia S.P.A, among others.

The global dairy alternatives market has been segmented on the basis of source, formulation, application, end users, and key geographies. Based on source, the market is segmented into almond, soy, rice, coconut and others. Based on formulation, the market is segmented into plain and flavored. Based on application, the market is segmented into food and beverages. Based on end users, the market is segmented into online stores, supermarkets, specialized stores, and others.

The research report “Global Dairy Alternatives Market” provides an in-depth analysis of global dairy alternatives market based on source, formulation, application, end user and major geographies for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for global dairy alternative market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

