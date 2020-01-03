Global Data Extrusion Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Data Extrusion is the unauthorized transfer, retrieve or copy of data from the computer or server to another location. Such removal can be done by manually, by physical access of equipment or by malicious programming through the network. Data extrusion or data exfiltration is an essential security breach when an organization data is copied or transferred without permission within the organization or outside the organization. To prevent data extrusion, companies are creating strict IT controls for physical and digital security through data leak prevention (DLP) which used to inspect or deny exiting traffic for shifting information beyond organization premises, encryption, password hardening, and policies for role-based access controls (RBAC).

The factors that are driving the data extrusion market are online malware, ill-use of internet, and rising cyber-attack. In addition, it increases the volume of the company’s data and increases the requirement of data security solutions are fuelling market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, it increases incidents of data loss and theft under the organization premises and strict data regulatory need for data protection propelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to SC Magazine, London based education software developer Pearson report data breach effect of about 13,000 schools and universities. However, compatibility issues between the on-premises application and cloud environment and solution cost of detecting data theft for small and medium-size organizations are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Various notable players in the market include Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco GTB Technologies, Zscaler, Clearswift, Juniper Networks Inc., Digital Guardian, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and among others. Major players are focussing on product launch, acquisition, collaboration to expand their global reach and become a market competitive.

The Global Data Extrusion market has been segmented by component, organization size, industry, and key geographies. Based on component, the market comprises of solution and services. Based on the organization, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market is segmented into Government and Defense, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and e-commerce, Manufacturing, and others.

The research report “Global Data Extrusion market” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Data Extrusion market based on component, organization size, industry, and major geographies for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the global Data Extrusion market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players, and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is the global Data Extrusion market growing? What will be a growing trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the significant regional revenue pockets for growth in the global Data Extrusion market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets