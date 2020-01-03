Global Dietary Fiber Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2026

Dietary fiber is part of plant-derived carbohydrates and various other carbohydrates that are not digested with the help of our body enzymes. It is an essential part of a healthy diet and mostly found in vegetables, whole grains, fruits, cereals, and grains. There are two types of dietary fiber which includes soluble fiber and insoluble fiber in the market. Dietary fiber can be determined by different types of methods, such as enzymic gravimetric and enzymic—chemical methods.

Rising concern related to health and diet among consumers is one of the key factors which is supporting the growth of the global dietary fiber market. Rising health problems related to the digestive system, coronary heart disorder, obesity, cholesterol issues, blood sugar levels, and hypertension are also driving the global dietary fiber market. Moreover, increasing consumption of nutraceuticals products and sports nutrition and growing demand for high quality of fiber content products are also anticipated to boost the global dietary fiber market. Even, manufacturers are utilizing various dietary fiber in their products to meet the consumer requirement in the market. However, increasing production cost due to strict regulations during the manufacturing stage and developing market for synthetic dietary fiber supplements will hamper the growth of the global dietary fiber market.

North America region represents a high market growth for global dietary fiber and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate due to consumer preference towards fat-free and nutrition rich products in the market. Further, an improved standard of living and an increase in the number of fitness conscious consumers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global dietary fiber market. Europe and Asia-Pacific are projected to grow due to rise in demand for health and dietary supplements among consumers which will boost the global dietary fiber market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Cargill, Nexira SAS, Roquette Frères S.A., ADM Company, Lonza Group AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, DowDupont Inc., Sunopta, Inc., and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.

The global dietary fibers market has been segmented on the basis of type, source, application, end users, and key geographies. Based on type, the market is segmented into soluble fiber and insoluble fiber. Based on source, the market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, legumes, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Based on end users, the market is segmented into online stores, supermarkets, specialized stores, and others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global dietary fiber market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global dietary fiber market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

