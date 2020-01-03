Global Flavoring Agents Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2019 – 2026

Flavorings agents are one of the additives added to the food and related products to enhance the flavor, taste, and freshness of products. Flavorings agents are segmented into two broad categories, such as natural and artificial. Flavoring agents maintain the original flavor for an extended period of time during storage Liquid and dry forms of Flavorings agents are the most common forms available in the market. Historically, Flavorings agents are safe for use in a wide assortment of nourishments, from candy parlor and soda pops to grains, cakes, and yogurts. Flavorings agents are used in various food and beverage industry, including bakery and confectionery, beverages, desserts, and snacks, among others. Flavorings agents are widely accepted ingredients across numerous food & beverage applications for better taste, aroma, and essence.

Factors such as rising demand for healthy and low-calorie food, the increasing popularity of flavored soft drinks and consumer preference for natural products are expected to drive market growth.Additionally, Consumer inclination towards Ready to Eat and Drink product, natural and convenience food will increase usage of flavoring agents over a wide range of applications such as beverages, bakery, dairy, convenience foods, confectionery, and others. Increasing awareness of the natural ingredient in processed food will further aid the growth of global flavorings agents market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Diversified usage application of flavorings agents like dietary supplements, food catering, processed food & Beverages and nutraceutical is also boosting the growth of the market. However, the price fluctuation of raw materials may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific flavoring agents market show lucrative growth opportunity during the forecast period due to Growing popularity of processed food & beverages, rising demand for premium products such as seasonings and sauces and growing consumer expenditure on healthy beverages. Also, the expanding pattern of eat-outs, burger joints, and fast food combined with developing utilization of fascinating foods will drive the product demand in the foodservice sectors. Moreover, rising demand for organic products and clean product labelling are anticipated to thrive the growth of flavoring agents market. Various notable players operating in the market, include Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Mane SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, Keva Flavours Private Limited, Kerry Group, Flavorcan International Inc, Firmenich, Robertet SA, among others.

The global flavoring agents market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, form and key geographies. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural flavor and artificial flavor. Based on application, the market is segmented into beverages, dairy, bakery, meat and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into liquid and dry.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global flavoring agents market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global flavoring agents market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets