Global Lab Automation Market 2026 – Industry Analysis, size, share and Trend

Lab automation utilizes high end automated equipment’s such as automated liquid handling system, microplate reader, and automated storage and retrieval system. It also include software’s to perform variety of routine lab procedure such as sample analysis, assay performance, mixing of sample, storage of sample, and many other procedures. Lab automation allows improved productivity with less operational time and more accuracy by minimizing the human error in the operational tasks. Automated liquid handling system can perform three different procedures simultaneously such as sample preparation, reagent addition to different plates having samples, and movement of lab ware from periphery to front area of desk. As the liquid handling systems have multiple arms for operational purpose, number of procedures can be performed within limited space of equipment work stations. High cost associated with reagent and sample preparation can be reduced with lab automation, as it uses smaller sample volumes, which is otherwise difficult to use in manual procedures and it minimizes the risk of errors to prevent sample wastage and reagents. Moreover, lab automation equipment provide high quality data and allows reproducibility of results for given sample with better documentation of those results. It also allows the integration of different equipment thereby optimizing the operations.

Lab Automation Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Lab Automation sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: “Tecan Group Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Robotics, Abbot Diagnostics, Eppendorf, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthineers.”

