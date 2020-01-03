Global Urban Farming Market 2019-2024:Deployment Type, Components, Investment, Verticals, Market Statistics and Regional Opportunities

The latest trending report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The Urban Farming market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Urban Farming.

Global Urban Farming industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

Key players in global Urban Farming market include:

Gotham Greens

Brooklyn Grange Farm

UrbanFarmers AG

BrightFarms

GrowUP Urban Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Edenworks

Pasona

Sky Green

Green Sense Farms

American Hydroponics

Agrilution

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel Group

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Hydrodynamics

Market segmentation, by product types:

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Market segmentation, by applications:

Commercial

Agriculture

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

The report can answer the following questions:

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Urban Farming industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Urban Farming industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Urban Farming industry.

4. Different types and applications of Urban Farming industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Urban Farming industry.

6. Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Urban Farming industry.

7. SWOT analysis of Urban Farming industry.

8. New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Urban Farming industry.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Urban Farming

1.1 Brief Introduction of Urban Farming

1.2 Classification of Urban Farming

1.3 Applications of Urban Farming

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries of Urban Farming

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Germany Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 France Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 UK Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.7 Russia Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.8 Spain Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.9 China Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.10 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.11 Korea Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.12 India Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.13 Australia Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.14 New Zealand Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.15 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.16 Middle East Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.17 Africa Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.18 Mexico East Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.19 Brazil Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.20 C. America Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.21 Chile Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.22 Peru Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.23 Colombia Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Urban Farming

2.1 Company 1

2.1.1 Company Profile

2.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.1.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.1.4 Contact Information

2.2 Company 2

2.2.1 Company Profile

2.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.2.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.2.4 Contact Information

2.3 Company 3

2.3.1 Company Profile

2.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.3.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.3.4 Contact Information

2.4 Company 4

2.4.1 Company Profile

2.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.4.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.4.4 Contact Information

2.5 Company 5

2.5.1 Company Profile

2.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.5.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.5.4 Contact Information

2.6 Company 6

2.6.1 Company Profile

2.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.6.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.6.4 Contact Information

2.7 Company 7

2.7.1 Company Profile

2.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.7.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.7.4 Contact Information

2.8 Company 8

2.8.1 Company Profile

2.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.8.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.8.4 Contact Information

2.9 Company 9

2.9.1 Company Profile

2.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.9.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.9.4 Contact Information

2.10 Company 10

2.10.1 Company Profile

2.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

2.10.3 Capacity, Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

2.10.4 Contact Information

. . .

3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of Urban Farming by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

3.1 Global Sales and Revenue of Urban Farming by Regions 2014-2019

3.2 Global Sales and Revenue of Urban Farming by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.3 Global Sales and Revenue of Urban Farming by Types 2014-2019

3.4 Global Sales and Revenue of Urban Farming by Applications 2014-2019

3.5 Sales Price Analysis of Global Urban Farming by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications in 2014-2019

4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Urban Farming by Countries

4.1. North America Urban Farming Sales and Revenue Analysis by Countries (2014-2019)

4.2 United States Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Canada Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of Urban Farming by Countries

5.1. Europe Urban Farming Sales and Revenue Analysis by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Germany Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 France Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 UK Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.5 Italy Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.6 Russia Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.7 Spain Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Asia Pacifi Sales and Revenue Analysis of Urban Farming by Countries

6.1. Asia Pacifi Urban Farming Sales and Revenue Analysis by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 China Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 Japan Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 Korea Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 India Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Australia Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.7 New Zealand Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.8 Southeast Asia Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Urban Farming by Countries

7.1. Latin America Urban Farming Sales and Revenue Analysis by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Mexico Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Brazil Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 C. America Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 Chile Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Peru Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.7 Colombia Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of Urban Farming by Countries

8.1. Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Sales and Revenue Analysis by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Africa Urban Farming Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Global Market Forecast of Urban Farming by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

9.1 Global Sales and Revenue Forecast of Urban Farming by Regions 2019-2024

9.2 Global Sales and Revenue Forecast of Urban Farming by Manufacturers 2019-2024

9.3 Global Sales and Revenue Forecast of Urban Farming by Types 2019-2024

9.4 Global Sales and Revenue Forecast of Urban Farming by Applications 2019-2024

9.5 Global Revenue Forecast of Urban Farming by Countries 2019-2024

9.5.1 United States Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.2 Canada Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.3 Germany Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.4 France Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.5 UK Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.6 Italy Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.7 Russia Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.8 Spain Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.9 China Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.10 Japan Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.11 Korea Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.12 India Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.13 Australia Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.14 New Zealand Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.15 Southeast Asia Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.16 Middle East Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.17 Africa Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.18 Mexico East Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.19 Brazil Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.20 C. America Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.21 Chile Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.22 Peru Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

9.5.23 Colombia Revenue Forecast (2019-2024)

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Urban Farming

10.1 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Equipment Suppliers Analysis of Urban Farming

10.1.1 Major Raw Materials Suppliers with Contact Information Analysis of Urban Farming

10.1.2 Major Equipment Suppliers with Contact Information Analysis of Urban Farming

10.2 Downstream Major Consumers Analysis of Urban Farming

10.3 Major Suppliers of Urban Farming with Contact Information

10.4 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of Urban Farming

11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Urban Farming

11.1 New Project SWOT Analysis of Urban Farming

11.2 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Urban Farming

11.2.1 Project Name

11.2.2 Investment Budget

11.2.3 Project Product Solutions

11.2.4 Project Schedule

12 Conclusion of the Global Urban Farming Industry Market Research 2019

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

