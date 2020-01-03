Hand Instruments Market Size Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Outlook 2025

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Hand Instruments Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Hand Instruments Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Hand Instruments Market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of Hand Instruments Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1909587

Hand instruments Top Companies and Product Overview:

5.1 5G MEDICAL Company Overview

5.2 AllVascular Pty Ltd. Company Overview

5.3 Boston Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.4 Carnegie Mellon University Company Overview

5.5 Central Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Inactive) Company Overview

5.6 FemSuite LLC Company Overview

and more…

Hand Instruments Market” provides an overview of Hand Instruments currently in pipeline stage. The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and the number of trials for the key Hand Instruments pipeline products.

Scope of the Hand Instruments Market Report:

– Extensive coverage of the Hand Instruments under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Hand Instruments and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy the Hand Instruments Market Report:

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Hand Instruments under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Get Discount on Hand Instruments Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1909587

Table of Contents in the Hand Instruments Market Report:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Hand instruments Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Hand instruments – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Hand instruments – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Hand instruments – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Hand instruments – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Hand instruments – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

4 Hand instruments – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Hand instruments Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Hand instruments – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Hand instruments Companies and Product Overview

5.1 5G MEDICAL Company Overview

5.2 AllVascular Pty Ltd. Company Overview

5.3 Boston Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.4 Carnegie Mellon University Company Overview

5.5 Central Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Inactive) Company Overview

5.6 FemSuite LLC Company Overview

5.7 Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation Company Overview

5.8 Genicon Inc Company Overview

5.9 Hannover Medical School Company Overview

5.10 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Company Overview

5.11 Instituto de investigacion sanitaria Marques de Valdecilla Company Overview

5.12 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp Company Overview

5.13 Katya Surgical Ltd Company Overview

5.14 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Company Overview

5.15 Medical Innovation Labs, LLC Company Overview

5.16 Merit Medical Systems Inc Company Overview

5.17 neoSurgical Ltd Company Overview

5.18 Oregon Health & Science University Company Overview

5.19 Pennsylvania State University Company Overview

5.20 Pharmaco-Kinesis Corp Company Overview

5.21 Physcient, Inc. Company Overview

5.22 Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia Company Overview

5.23 Temple University Health System Company Overview

5.24 TransEnterix Inc Company Overview

5.25 University of California San Francisco Company Overview

5.26 University of Massachusetts Company Overview

5.27 University of Michigan Company Overview

5.28 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview

5.29 University of Saskatchewan Company Overview

5.30 Washington University in St Louis Company Overview

5.31 World Of Medicine GmbH Company Overview

6 Hand instruments- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 20, 2018: Moog to release Q3 fiscal 2018 earnings

6.2 Jul 19, 2018: Olympus names new director of medical and surgical business for the UK and Ireland

6.3 Jul 17, 2018: Clinical study shows efficacy of dual-ring wound protector in lowering surgical site infection in pancreaticoduodenectomy procedures

6.4 Jul 10, 2018: Stryker announces organizational changes

6.5 Jul 09, 2018: Terumo to Increase Production Capacity for Alliance Business Pre-filled Syringes Capital Investment of 7 Billion Yen in Terumo Yamaguchi D&D Corporation

6.6 Jul 02, 2018: Mayo researchers find off/on switch for DNA repair protein

6.7 Jun 29, 2018: Rockwell Medical Provides Investor Update

6.8 Jun 20, 2018: Meta-Analysis of Wound Protector Use Shows Statistically Significant Reduction in Surgical Site Infection

6.9 Jun 19, 2018: Cardinal Health Foundation Awards Over $3 Million to More Than 70 Nonprofit Organizations to Fight the Opioid Epidemic across Appalachia

6.10 Jun 12, 2018: CleanCision System Earns CE Mark Approval

6.11 Jun 07, 2018: QSpine takes Major Step to become a Product Focussed Innovator and Manufacturer of SURE Single use, Sterile Surgical Retractors and SMS Spinal Implants

6.12 Jun 05, 2018: Medtronic Presents Strategic Growth Roadmap at 2018 Investor Day; Outlines Plan to Create Shareholder Value

6.13 Jun 01, 2018: Keir Surgical Signs Distribution Agreement with Rhein Medical

6.14 May 24, 2018: Medtronic Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

6.15 May 22, 2018: Rockwell Medical Announces CEO Transition

6.16 May 21, 2018: Novel CleanCision System Reduces Incisional Contamination in Colorectal Surgery

6.17 May 17, 2018: Change in the Executive Management at Richard Wolf

6.18 May 16, 2018: Clinical Innovations Names Michael Behling As Chief Financial Officer

6.19 May 11, 2018: Terumo Appoints its U.S. based Subsidiary’s Associate as the Fifth Terumo Fellow

6.20 May 11, 2018: Teleflex: Reaffirms 2018 Guidance and Provides 3-Year Financial Goals and Objectives

6.21 May 10, 2018: Rockwell Medical Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

6.22 May 09, 2018: Atrion Reports First Quarter Results 2018

6.23 May 08, 2018: Smith & Nephew: Change of Directorate

6.24 May 07, 2018: Medtronic Appoints Mike Weinstein As Senior Vice President Of Strategy

6.25 May 07, 2018: Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility

6.26 May 07, 2018: Encision Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

6.27 May 03, 2018: Smith & Nephew First Quarter 2018 Trading Report

6.28 May 03, 2018: Cardinal Health Announces Third-quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018

6.29 May 03, 2018: Invuity Announces First Quarter Financial Results

6.30 May 03, 2018: Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

6.31 May 02, 2018: CleanCision Selected as Finalist in 2018 Medical Design Excellence Awards

6.32 Apr 26, 2018: AtriCure Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.33 Apr 26, 2018: Stryker reports first quarter 2018 operating results

6.34 Apr 25, 2018: KARL STORZ OR1 Operating Rooms – Now Assisting the Surgical Team at Spital Thun, Switzerland

6.35 Apr 05, 2018: Dr. Laura Mauri to Join Medtronic as Vice President, Global Clinical Research & Analytics

6.36 Apr 04, 2018: Namal Nawana appointed Chief Executive Officer of Smith & Nephew

6.37 Apr 01, 2018: RUDOLF Medical provides update

6.38 Mar 30, 2018: Vycor Medical Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31st, 2017

6.39 Mar 29, 2018: Meta-Analysis of Wound Protector Use Shows Statistically Significant Reduction in Surgical Site Infection

6.40 Mar 20, 2018: Governor Abbott Announces Smith & Nephew Adding New Jobs In Fort Worth

6.41 Mar 16, 2018: QSPINE Participating in Britspine 2018

6.42 Mar 15, 2018: Rockwell Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results

6.43 Mar 13, 2018: Surgical Innovations Group: Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017

6.44 Mar 13, 2018: Rockwell Medical Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors

6.45 Mar 06, 2018: Vycor Announces That it is Accelerating the Roll-out of its Enhanced VBAS due to Surgeon Feedback

6.46 Mar 01, 2018: Smith & Nephew: Change in Directorate

6.47 Mar 01, 2018: Poly Medicure: Commencement of Commercial Production

6.48 Feb 28, 2018: Invuity Appoints Scott D. Flora As Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

6.49 Feb 27, 2018: Atrion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

6.50 Feb 27, 2018: Integra LifeSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results

6.51 Feb 26, 2018: AtriCure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

6.52 Feb 22, 2018: Teleflex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; Provides 2018 Guidance

6.53 Feb 20, 2018: AtriCure Names Scott Drake Board Chairman

6.54 Feb 14, 2018: Centenial Surgical Suture: Re-appointment of Ms. Anuradha Kashikar, as an Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

6.55 Feb 13, 2018: Invuity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

6.56 Feb 08, 2018: Smith & Nephew Fourth Quarter Trading and Full Year 2017 Results

6.57 Feb 08, 2018: Cardinal Health Reports Second-quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018

6.58 Feb 08, 2018: Terumo Revises the Full-Year Results Forecast for FY 2017

6.59 Feb 07, 2018: Cardinal Health Adds Akhil Johri to its Board of Directors

6.60 Feb 05, 2018: Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

And more…

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets