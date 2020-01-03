Handheld Drug Detector Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Handheld Drug Detector Market – A study on portable devices used for drug detection

Illicit consumption and distribution of controlled substances such as narcotics (including LSD, heroin, opium, Methaqualone, CBD, and THS) are noteworthy public safety issues in numerous countries worldwide.

Drug detectors are used to control the synthesizing, possession, or distribution of such drugs. Armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and aviation industry are some of the prominent end-users of drug detectors.

Drug detectors can be portable or tabletop. Handheld drug detectors have attained significant traction in the past few years owing to their ease of use and mobility.

Some of the key applications of drug detectors include sample/laboratory drug testing, and presumptive drug testing.

Increasing incidence of illegal drug trafficking across the globe has raised the demand for advanced handheld drug detecting equipment

However, relatively higher up-front cost of these devices are likely to hinder the growth of the global handheld drug detector market during the forecast period

Radical growth in drug abuse cases across the globe to drive the demand for handheld drug detectors

Drug abuse has become a global concern, due to which government agencies across the world have taken several initiatives, which in turn have increased the demand for drug detecting equipment across the globe.

For instance, in March 2019, the Customs and Border Patrol agents at the Dallas airport (Fort Worth International Airport) caught a shipment of 49 lbs. of GBL (Gamma-Butyrolactone) using a handheld drug detector.

Federal agencies and law makers are expected to continue demanding handheld drug detectors that are lighter, more powerful, and provide non-intrusive detection in order to combat the burgeoning tide of controlled substances distribution

Relatively higher cost, complexity, and maintenance impeding the adoption of handheld drug detectors

Despite these products designed to be used by professionals, constant improvements in handheld drug detectors are likely to require dedicated training for its optimal operation.

In addition, unlike conventional drug testing devices, handheld drug detectors require periodic maintenance

Also, the cost of procurement of these devices is relatively high, which impacts its affordability aspect, particularly for developing/third world nations. Although some manufacturers provide handheld drug detectors at lower cost, the efficiency of the same are suspect.

The aforementioned factors are thus projected to hinder the growth of the global handheld drug detectors market

North America to Hold Leading Share of the Global Handheld Drug Detector Market

Geographically, the global handheld drug detector market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country-level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the handheld drug detector market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the handheld drug detector market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The handheld drug detector market in South America is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America dominated the market in 2018 due to rising prevalence of drug abuse cases resulting in extensive investment by government agencies in procuring highly efficient and optimal drug detection equipment. Apart from North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East are also potential consumers of handheld drug detectors.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, followed by North America and the Europe during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Handheld Drug Detector Market:

The handheld drug detector market is gradually becoming competitive with lowering barriers of entry for regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global handheld drug detector market are:

DetectaChem

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Rapiscan Systems

Ambitec Inc.

PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

Westminster International Ltd

Safeway Inspection System Limited

Flir Systems

Smiths Detection

Techik Instruments

