Hidden Opportunities of , Cloud Migration Services Identify Market

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Cloud Migration Services' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amazon Web Services (United States),IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),Google (United States),Cisco Systems ,NTT Data (Japan),DXC (United States),VMware (United States),Rackspace (United States),Informatica (United States),Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (United States),WSM Communications Group Limited (United Kingdom),Zerto Inc. (United States),Virtustream Inc. (United States),RiverMeadow Software, Inc. (United States),OpenStack, LLC (United States)

Cloud migration refers to the process of moving applications, data and other business components to a cloud computing environment. One of the common models is the transfer of applications and data from an on-premises data center to the public cloud. Based on the deployment model public cloud expected to gain maximum market share owing to increasing adoption by enterprises for developing better techniques to reduce cost and enhance operational profits.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Infrastructure Migration, Data Migration, Platform Migration, Application Migration, Others), Application (Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Compliance and Security Management, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and ITEs, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, Others), Service (DevOps, Disaster Recovery, Managed Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Pay-As-You-Go Model to Promote Cloud Migration Services amongst SMEs

Emphasizing On Reducing Capital and Operational Expenditure for Organizations

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Use of Cloud Migration Services between Operation and Development Teams within an Enterprise.

Easier and Faster Deployment of Cloud Migration Services

Restraints:

Lack of Technical Expertise to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Security and Compliance Management among Organizations

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Migration Services in both SMEs and Large Enterprises

Challenges:

Integration of Cloud Technology with Other Enterprise Applications

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Migration Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Migration Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Migration Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Migration Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Migration Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Migration Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

