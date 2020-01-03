Histone Methyltransferases Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Histones are the major protein constituents of eukaryotic nucleus. Histone methyltransferases catalyzes the transfer of methyl group to lysine and arginine residues of the histone protein. It catalyzes the reaction with the help of SN-2 mechanism where transfer of methyl group from S Adenosyl Methionine to amino group of target lysine takes place. There are seven histone methyltransferase includes EZ, SET1, SET2, SMYD, SUV39, SUV4-20 and RIZ. The main function of histone methyltransferase includes gene regulation. Histone methyltransferases is also used as a biomarker for the diagnosis of cancer.

Growing prevalence of various cancers such as breast, lung, prostate and blood cancer accentuates the growth of histone methyltransferase market globally as they are widely utilized as a diagnostic option for the treatment of cancer.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities for cancer drug development also accentuates the global market; as histone methyltransferase is utilized as a biomarker for the above mentioned studies. However, high cost and technological complexities associated with histone methyltransferase might hinder the demand globally.

Geographically North America dominates the global market histone methyltransferase with increasing awareness among people about histone methyltransferase. Europe represents the second position of the global market with rising prevalence of geriatric population. Asia-pacific holds the third largest share and is regarded as an emerging market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the study period 2013 to 2019. RoW is considered as an intact market for histone methyltransferase due to less awareness among the people.

Various key players contributing to the global histone methyltransferases market comprises Bellbrook Labs, Cayman Chemical Company, Celgene Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Cisbio U.S., Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Diagenode Inc. USA, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Domainex, Eisai Co., Ltd., Cellcentric Ltd and EMD Group (EMD Millipore).

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

