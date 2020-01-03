Home Energy Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019 – 2027

Global Home Energy Management Systems Market: Overview

The global home energy management systems market is estimated to gain substantial popularity across the globe with the relentless improvement of the underlying technology. In addition, with the increasing feasibility of battery and small-scale solar power storage, the global home energy management systems market is likely to prosper in the years to come. Both software and hardware technologies comprise the entire technological platform of a home energy management system. These software and hardware tools enable user to supervise energy production and use so as to manually regulate its use within the household. The use of energy within a household could also be automated.

The global home energy management systems market is likely to grow at an accelerated pace in the forthcoming years. The concept of home energy management systems solutions has evolved over the years and it has become a valuable element of a household these days. Rise in the price of electricity together with augmented demand for generation of distributed energy is likely to shoot up the demand of this product.

Considering three different parameters, the global home energy management systems market has been split to offer deeper insight into the market. These parameters are component, technology, and region.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Home Energy Management Systems market, ask for a customized report here

Global Home Energy Management Systems Market: Notable Developments

One of the recent market developments related to the global home energy management systems market is as mentioned below:

In October 2016, Panasonic Corporation and Schneider Electric developed an integrated building management and HVAC equipment solution. This new development is likely to present a new level of energy efficiency and HVAC control in buildings. This integration enables building managers and owners to view their core building system comprising electrical and power distribution, HVAC equipment, security, and lighting from anywhere and at anytime through one single interface. This new development encourages use of home energy management systems solutions.

Some well-known organizations in the global Home Energy Management Systems market comprise the below-mentioned:

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International

General Electric Company

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC (Xfinity)

Vivint, Inc.

EcoFactor, Inc.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Home Energy Management Systems Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned restraints, opportunities, and drivers characterize the global home energy management systems market during the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027.

Increased Use of this Technology Makes Available Resources More Sustainable

The global home energy management systems market is estimated to be driven by the increased awareness about the sustainable utilization of energy resources. Such awareness is exhibited in the purchasing pattern of customers who are now going for energy-efficient electronic appliances. Along with the purchase of energy-saving appliances, customers are also adopting home energy management systems. Customers are increasingly realizing that energy management systems not only reduce bills, saves energy but it also helps in making available energy resources a more sustainable one.

The emergence of the Internet of things and artificial intelligence are likely to influence the global home energy management systems market substantially and shape its future course. In addition, as data analytics, business model innovation, and cloud solutions make a foray into the market, the home energy management systems are taken to a new level altogether.

Global Home Energy Management Systems Market: Geographical Analysis

Considering regions, the global home energy management systems market is likely to be dominated by North America. Wide use of home energy management solutions together with augmented awareness about this technology is likely to bolster its demand in North America. However, with increased awareness and rising disposable income, Asia Pacific home energy management systems is estimated to expand at a rapid over the period of assessment.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets