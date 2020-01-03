Hyaluronic Acid Market Manufacturers, Regions And Application Research Report Forecast To 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global hyaluronic acid market is expected to rise to an estimated to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the Rise in demand for antiaging solutions, Increasing geriatric population and increase in application of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are the drivers of this market.Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global hyaluronic acid market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, ALLERGAN, Ferring B.V., Genzyme Corporation, TRB CHEMEDICA INTERNATIONAL SA, Merz Pharma, Meiji holdings Co., Ltd, ZEISS International, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a, LifeCore Biomedical LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Smith & Nephew, Bausch Health, Pfizer Inc., New Avon LLC and others.

Hyaluronic acid is the fillers for reducing the wrinkles due to its antiaging property. In addition, it provides solutions to orthopedic disorders. Hyaluronic acid is a viscous substance that present in body naturally and act as a lubricants in joints, maintains the shape of eye ball and plays an important role in connecting tissues. In chemical terms, hyaluronic acid is a long unbranched polysaccharide made up of repeated dimeric units of glucuronic acid and N-acetyl glucosamine. Hyaluronic acid has wide applications in promoting healthy skin, healing wound, relieve dry eye and many others.

Key Development

In June 2018, Fidia Pharma Group announced the acquisition of Sooft, an Italian ophthalmic company. The acquisition would enhance product portfolio of Fidia after taking charge on 650 hyaluronic acid based patents. The acquisition will help Fidia Phara Group to strengthen its position in ophthalmic area

In June 2016, Anika Therapeutics announced the launch of CINGAL, a fast acting steroid with cross-linked hyaluronic acid for treatment of osteoarthritis pain. The launch of the product was the part of their strategy to expand globally. With the CINGAL, Anika Therapeutics tried to strengthen its position in European market

Global hyaluronic acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global hyaluronic acid market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Hyaluronic Acid Market

By Type

Single injection

Three injection

Five injection

By Application

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic

Dermal fillers

Vesicoureteral reflux

By Product Type

Hyaluronic Acid Injection

Hyaluronic Acid Sodium

By End User

Beauty Industry

Therapy

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



