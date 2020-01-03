Immuno Oncology Assays Market Size, Overview, Risk, and Driving Forces Studied 2019-2024 | hermo Fischer Scientific (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies (US) etc.

2019 Research Report on Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Immuno Oncology Assays industry.

Key Players: Thermo Fischer Scientific (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies (US), and Illumina (US).

“The increasing adoption of targeted therapy over traditional therapy is expected to drive the overall growth of the immuno-oncology assays market.”

The immuno-oncology assays market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. The immuno-oncology assays market is driven primarily by factors such as the increasing adoption of targeted therapy over traditional therapy and the increasing demand for mAbs. However, the high cost of immuno therapy treatment and the high attrition rate in the product development cycle are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“The lung cancer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on indication, the immuno-oncology assays market is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, bladder cancer, and other cancers. The lung cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, as major players are focusing on immuno-oncology research for lung cancer owing to its increasing incidence.

“Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as growing number of CROs in the region, increasing awareness about early detection of cancer, and the shift of manufacturers’ and suppliers’ focus from developed economies to emerging economies, such as India and China are driving the growth of this regional segment.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the immuno-oncology assays market.

By Company Type: Tier 1:18%, Tier 2: 39%, and Tier 3: 43%

C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 20%, and Others:55% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 27%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 13%

