Impact Mills Market Insights, Industry Outlook, Growing Trends and Demands 2020

The global Impact Mills market is valued at 868.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1062.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Impact mill is the most effective, practical and reliable gravel machine.

The major production regions of impact mills are China, USA and Europe, which accounted for about 80% of production market share. For sales market, Asia-Pacific is the largest sales region with a market share of 45%.

Metso, Sandvik, Terex, Astec Industries, Weir(Trio), Hazemag, Shanghai Shibang Machinery, WIRTGEN GROUP, BHS-Sonthofen GmbH, Hongxing group, Liming Heavy Industry, McCloskey International, ThyssenKrupp, Puzzolana, Remco, Northern Heavy Industries, Magotteaux, Sanme, Chengdu Dahongli, NFLG, Samyoung Plant, Pilot Crushtec, SBM Austra, Nanchang Mining Machinery, and Other.

Horizontal Impact Mills

Vertical Impact Mills

Others

The proportion of horizontal impact malls segment is about 55%, and the proportion of vertical impact is about 45%.

Mining

Aggregate

Other

The mining holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 48% of the market share.

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

