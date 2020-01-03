Insect Pest Control Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2025

Global Insect Pest Control Market was valued at USD 13.2 Billion in the year 2017. Global Insect Pest Control Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2019 to reach USD 19.83 Billion by the year 2025.

Major market players in Insect Pest Control Market are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Adama, Bayer Crop, Science AG, FMC Corp., Terminix International Company L.P, Ecolab, Sumitomo Chemical,

Rollins Inc., Ensystex, ant brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period due to growing demand and rising population. At a country level, the U.S., China & India holds the notable Market share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to the strongly growing agriculture sector.

SWOT Analysis of Insect Pest Control Market:

Strength:

Changes in Climatic conditions

Growing Pest population

Weakness:

Side effects associated with the use of Insect Pest control

Stringent environment regulations across the world

Opportunities:

Increasing urbanization

Growing preference for Insect Pest Controls

Threats:

Availability of substitute products

The segmentation is done on the basis of the control method, by application, by Insect Pest type, and by region. On the basis of the control method, the global Insect Pest Control Market is sub-segmented Chemical Control Method, Physical Control Methods, Biological Control Methods and Other Control Methods of which the chemical control segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

Insect Pest Control Market Segmentation:

By Insect Pest Types

*Termites

*Bedbugs

*Cockroaches

*Mosquitoes

*Flies

*Ants

*Others

By Applications

*Commercial & Industrial

*Residential

*Livestock Farms

*Others

By Control Method

*Chemical Control Method

o Pyrethroids

o Organophosphates

o Larvicides

o Neonicotinoids

o Others

*Physical Control Methods

*Biological Control Methods

*Other Control Methods

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

