Laboratory Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Industry Expansion Strategies By 2026

Laboratory equipment includes important aspects in healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical research study. These equipment are getting smaller and smaller as new technologies are eliminating these equipment like series of pumps and valves which are required to store samples. New technologies includes recent advancements in fluidic components which are capable of integrating multiple laboratory functions into a single chip requiring smaller amounts of samples.

Government and private research firms are taking initiatives in the research and development activities in context to diagnose and treat several disease worldwide through innovative technologies like specialty instruments. For instance, in 2016, Cancer Research UK spend US$ 583 million on cancer research to develop new treatment and to optimize existing cancer treatment. The amount spent was US$ 51 million on clinical trials study, US$ 50 million on research into new drugs and US$ 23 million on research to identify possible causes of cancer.

Increasing chronic diseases such as chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, obesity, atherosclerosis and hereditary disease such as haemophilia, Down’s syndrome, cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia are leading to the increasing demand of laboratory equipment to bring innovative technologies in the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable disease leads to cause 40 million deaths each year, which is equivalent to 70% of all deaths worldwide. Cardiovascular diseases account for most of NCD mortality (17.7 million) annually, followed by cancer (8.8 million), respiratory disease (3.9 million) and diabetes (1.6 million).

Laboratory Equipment Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Laboratory Equipment sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc. and Agilent Technologies.”

Further in the report, the Laboratory Equipment market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyzed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Laboratory Equipment industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.

