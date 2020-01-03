Lancets Market 2019 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue| Regional Forecast By 2024

2019 Research Report on Global Lancets Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Lancets industry.

Key Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Own Mumford (UK), HTL-STREFA S.A (Poland), ARKRAY (Japan), Sarstedt (Germany), and SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China).

“The lancets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

The lancets market is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2024 from USD 804 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4%. Market growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the risk of needlestick injuries and the poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries may restrain market growth.

“By type, the safety lancets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the lancets market is segmented into safety and personal lancets. The safety lancets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the benefits associated with safety lancets such as their ease of use, the capability to prevent needle stick injuries and cross-contamination, and painlessness of vein puncture.

“By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment to dominate the lancets market in 2019.”

On the basis of end user, the lancets market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lancets market in 2019. This is attributed to rising awareness about diabetes treatment and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases that require blood testing.

“APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the lancets market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of the market in North America can majorly be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the favorable reimbursement scenario in the region. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing healthcare industry, increasing geriatric population, rapid economic growth, and rising awareness about diabetes treatment.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–20%

Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–20% By Designation: C-level–43%, Director-level–32%, and Others–25%

C-level–43%, Director-level–32%, and Others–25% By Region: North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–29%,Rest of the World–10%

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the lancets market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the lancets market Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the lancets market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the lancets market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global lancets market

Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global lancets market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products& services of the leading players in the lancets market

In the end, the Global Lancets Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

