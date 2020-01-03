Ligation Devices Market- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

2019 Research Report on Global Ligation Devices Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Ligation Devices industry.

“Ligation devices market to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024”

The ligation devices market is projected to reach USD 1,189 million by 2024 from USD 876 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3%during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring surgical treatment, especially minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

“Accessories accounted for a significant share of the market in 2018”

By product, the ligation devices market is segmented into hand held instruments and accessories. In 2018, the accessories segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising procedural volume of gastro intestinal and abdominal surgeries and increasing adoption of MIS are driving the growth of this product segment.

“MIS procedures held the majority share in the ligation devices market in 2018”

On the basis of procedure, the ligation devices market is segmented into MIS and open surgery. In 2018, the MIS segment accounted for the larger share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of MIS procedures over open surgical procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of MIS over open surgery is also expected to drive market growth.

“North America dominated the ligation devices market in 2018”

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. In addition to this, favorable reimbursement policies for MIS procedures in the region are also driving the growth of this market.

