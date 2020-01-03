List of Food Packaging Companies: All Top Packaging Manufacturers Worldwide

Food packaging assists in preserving and transporting food products to their desired location without affecting their taste or quality. It also aids in protecting food products from bacteria, spillage, moisture and toxins. Besides this, food packaging enables manufacturers to transmit information about the products’ price, origin, expiry date, and nutrition content. It also acts as a modern marketing means as well as for attracting consumers. According to the global food packaging market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 289.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 372.8 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2024.

At present there as both small and large players in the food packaging industry across the globe. The profiles of the leading players are discussed below:

List of All Top Food Packaging Companies:

Amcor

Amcor is a global provider and developer of packaging solutions based in Australia. It offers packaging solutions for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal- and home-care, medical and other products. The company is focused on the development of lightweight, reusable and recyclable packaging as well as on products made from recycled content. The company generates an annual sales revenue of about US$ 13 Billion, with 48,000 employees working at 250 locations in more than 40 countries.

Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc., founded in 1927, is a global leader in the designing, manufacturing and selling of packaging products and equipment for consumer and industrial products. Headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, the company delivers innovative packaging solutions that offer significant value to brand owners, retailers and consumers alike. Moreover, their packaging includes steel and aluminum cans for food, beverages, household and other consumer products, glass bottles for beverages, and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns sold through Crown’s sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care and various other industries.

Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc., founded in 1903, is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio. With around 26,500 employees, the company manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage manufacturers primarily in America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Additionally, it produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages such as beer, spirits, and wine. Besides this, the company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for food items like soft drinks, teas, and juices. It also offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors.

Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak Inc., founded in 1977, offers food processing and carton packaging solutions across the globe. The company also provides a wide range of carton packaging solutions for refrigerated, non-refrigerated, and particulate foods, processing and distribution equipment and offers automation, environmental, improvement, installation, maintenance and training programs.

American Packaging Corporation

American Packaging Corporation (APC), established in 1902, is a family-owned business that offers packaging services to its clients. The company is a renowned leader in the North American packaging industry which provides printing and lamination services as well as the manufacturing of pouches and bags. Besides this, it serves the labeling, medical, personal care, household, pet food, agricultural chemical, lawn and garden, and food and beverage markets.

Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation, founded in 1880, supplies innovative as well as sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. The main business segments of the company include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, Europe; beverage packaging, South America; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

